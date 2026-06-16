Mediavine and SWYM Announce Strategic Partnership Delivering AI-Powered Supply Shaping Across 18,000+ Publishers

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediavine , the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company representing and monetizing more than 18,000 publisher partner websites, today announced an expanded partnership with SWYM, an AI-native supply shaping and bid-stream optimization platform. The collaboration harnesses SWYM's real-time decisioning models to deliver enhanced programmatic performance directly within Mediavine's premium inventory, turning curation into a proven, measurable outcome.

The expanded partnership delivers measurable advantages across the programmatic supply chain, including:

Precision at Scale: SWYM's AI-native decisioning platform evaluates millions of bid requests across Mediavine's 18,000+ publishers in real time, surfacing only the highest-quality, highest-performing inventory before a bid is placed.

SWYM's AI-native decisioning platform evaluates millions of bid requests across Mediavine's 18,000+ publishers in real time, surfacing only the highest-quality, highest-performing inventory before a bid is placed. Waste Elimination Before the Bid: Unlike post-campaign optimization, SWYM's AI intervenes before spend is committed, stopping budget inefficiency before it starts.

Unlike post-campaign optimization, SWYM's AI intervenes before spend is committed, stopping budget inefficiency before it starts. Advertiser KPI Alignment: Joint client data feeds directly into SWYM's models, enabling inventory curation that maps directly to each advertiser's unique performance targets.

Joint client data feeds directly into SWYM's models, enabling inventory curation that maps directly to each advertiser's unique performance targets. Proof of Curation at Work: With 50+ brands already active, the partnership offers a working proof point, not just a theoretical framework, for what intelligent curation can achieve.

With 50+ brands already active, the partnership offers a working proof point, not just a theoretical framework, for what intelligent curation can achieve. Continuous Learning Optimization: SWYM's models continuously learn from campaign outcomes and adapt inventory-selection strategies in real time, creating an intelligent feedback loop that improves efficiency and performance over time.



By bringing advertiser intelligence directly into the bidstream, SWYM helps buyers identify and activate the most valuable inventory opportunities before spend is committed, improving efficiency and campaign outcomes at scale.

"Curation is one of the most discussed concepts in programmatic, but the conversation often stops short of proof," said Charlie Morris, VP, Partnerships and Data Strategy at Mediavine. "Our expanded relationship with SWYM changes that. By combining Mediavine's premium, intent-rich inventory with SWYM's real-time AI decisioning, we're delivering something the market has been waiting for: curation that works, at scale, with the results to back it up.”

"Mediavine represents exactly the kind of premium supply environment where our models thrive," said Ravi Patel, Founder and CEO of SWYM. "Their publishers produce content that drives genuine audience intent, and our AI is built to find and activate that signal in real time. Together, we're not just describing the future of curation, we're demonstrating it.”

The Mediavine-SWYM partnership demonstrates how AI-powered supply shaping can move beyond theory and into execution. By combining premium publisher inventory with real-time bidstream intelligence and continuous optimization, the partnership helps advertisers improve media efficiency, reduce waste, and achieve stronger performance outcomes before the bid.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive independent full-service ad management company, representing and monetizing more than 18,000 publisher partner websites. Mediavine consistently ranks as a Comscore top 5 lifestyle property with 114+ million unique monthly visitors and 14 billion video impressions annually. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner – Premier and Great Place to Work® .

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on X, Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About SWYM

SWYM.ai is redefining programmatic media by giving brands and agencies full control over how their media is sourced, curated, and optimized. Built for both the supply and demand sides, SWYM analyzes bidstream data, supply paths, audience context, and DSP behavior to identify and activate higher-quality inventory before the bid. By simplifying the supply chain and improving the quality of bid requests DSPs receive, SWYM helps clients execute transparent, data-driven media strategies across display, video, CTV, and commerce. The platform integrates with every major DSP and SSP to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient programmatic outcomes.

Media Inquiries

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mediavine@kitehillpr.com