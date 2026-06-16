Troverlo and HERE Technologies announce strategic data partnership to power connectionless asset tracking at global scale

Partnership combines HERE Technologies' trusted global network positioning and billions of Wi-Fi observations with Troverlo's patented Wi-Fi beaconing technology giving enterprises and OEMs unprecedented visibility into assets anywhere in the world, even when those assets are offline, powered off, or operating in environments without any network connectivity.

COLLEGE STATION, TX, and CHICAGO, IL – Troverlo, the pioneer in connectionless asset tracking, and HERE Technologies, the world’s leading mapping and location data company, today announced a strategic partnership that brings billions of global Wi-Fi observations from HERE into Troverlo's Global Observation Network.

HERE Wi-Fi and cellular observation datasets turn billions of anonymized, real-world signal detections into a continuously updated digital twin of the radio environment to power positioning, connectivity prediction and network optimization. This strengthens Troverlo's ability to locate and manage assets anywhere in the world even when those assets are offline, powered off or operating in environments without any network connectivity.

Under the agreement, Troverlo will integrate HERE's extensive global Wi-Fi observation data into its patented asset tracking platform. The combined capability means that any device embedded with Troverlo technology (including enterprise laptops, medical equipment, HVAC units, industrial tools, and consumer appliances) can be located, monitored and controlled with greater density, accuracy and global reach than ever before.

Solving the offline visibility gap

For decades, enterprises have struggled to track assets once they leave controlled environments. GPS requires line-of-sight to the sky. Cellular requires a SIM card, a subscription, and significant power. Both add recurring costs, complexity, and BOM expenses that make tracking economically unviable for the vast majority of devices in the field.

Troverlo's patented technology eliminates these barriers. By configuring any Wi-Fi-enabled device to operate as a passive beacon, Troverlo enables the billions of Wi-Fi devices already deployed worldwide to observe and report location and sensor data without ever establishing a Wi-Fi connection. Troverlo’s technology does not require any action from end users, or any connectivity on the asset itself, while delivering asset observance at a fraction of the cost of legacy approaches.

The partnership with HERE dramatically expands the observational fabric, providing users the “where” of their most important equipment and devices. The integrated capability is available to Troverlo customers and partners immediately through the Troverlo platform and API.

Built for enterprise and OEM scale

Troverlo holds eight US patents and 18 international patents protecting its connectionless asset tracking technology, with an additional 42 applications pending worldwide. HERE’s location data and technology powers a rapidly growing customer ecosystem, supporting thousands of automotive, transportation and enterprise customers. The expanded capability of the Troverlo-HERE partnership is already being evaluated by enterprise customers and OEMs across several industries, including:

Enterpri se IT and C ybersecurity : empowering security teams to locate, lock and wipe laptops and endpoints even when offline or powered off.

: empowering security teams to locate, lock and wipe laptops and endpoints even when offline or powered off. Healthcare : tracking and monitoring critical medical equipment across hospital systems and field deployments.

: tracking and monitoring critical medical equipment across hospital systems and field deployments. Consumer Electronic and HVAC OEMs : maintaining post-sale visibility into units installed through multi-step distribution channels, including telemetry for predictive maintenance.

: maintaining post-sale visibility into units installed through multi-step distribution channels, including telemetry for predictive maintenance. Government and Defense: asset accountability in environments where cellular and GPS are unavailable or impractical.

"HERE is the gold standard in global location data, and this partnership is a perfect showcase of what we've built at Troverlo. By combining HERE's scale with our patented beaconing technology, we are making it economically viable for our customers to track and collect data from every asset (not just the most expensive ones). This is the foundation for a new generation of visibility that simply hasn't been possible before," said Cody Catalena, Founder and CEO, Troverlo.

"HERE’s goal is to provide organizations with a complete, accurate and trusted view of the physical world, no matter the environment. By combining HERE’s global network positioning and Wi-Fi observations with Troverlo’s connectionless beaconing technology, we’re extending reliable location intelligence to billions of assets that have historically been out of reach. Together, we're enabling enterprises, OEMs and other customers to build a new generation of location-aware services without the cost, power or connectivity constraints of traditional tracking," said Stuart Ryan, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas at HERE Technologies.

HERE protects user privacy by ensuring Wi-Fi and cellular observation data is anonymized at collection, stripped of any personal identifiable information and aggregated at scale so insights are derived from patterns, not individuals.

About Troverlo

Troverlo is the pioneer of connectionless asset tracking. The company's patented technology enables any device with a Wi-Fi chip to be located and monitored globally — without cellular, GPS, Bluetooth, or any connectivity on the asset itself. Troverlo's Global Observation Network leverages the billions of Wi-Fi-enabled devices already deployed worldwide to deliver location, asset data, and control capabilities at a scale and cost structure previously impossible. Troverlo holds eight US and eighteen international patents with forty-two additional applications pending. The company serves enterprise IT, healthcare, government, and OEM customers worldwide. Learn more at troverlo.com.

About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we've been powering innovation for the world's most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry's freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com.

Media Contacts

Troverlo

Jordan Shipp

PR@troverlo.com

+1 833-317-3463

HERE Technologies

Reed Findlay

Reed.findlay@here.com

+1 703-966-6284





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