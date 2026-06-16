



Ålandsbanken Abp

Stock Exchange Release

16 June 2026, 16:00 EEST

Ålandsbanken Abp issues SEK 500,000,000 Senior Preferred Notes

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Ålandsbanken Abp (“Ålandsbanken”) issues Senior Preferred Notes of SEK 500 million (the “Notes”) in a private placement. The maturity date of the Notes is 24 June 2030, and the Notes carry a floating interest rate of 3-month Stibor + 73 bps per annum. The ISIN code of the Notes is SE0013362779.

The issuance was conducted under Ålandsbanken’s EUR 2 billion Senior Preferred Notes and CBA Covered Bonds programme. The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approved the Base Prospectus for the programme on 30 September 2025. The Base Prospectus is available on Ålandsbanken’s website at https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/debt-investors/debt-securities-documentation. The final terms and conditions of the Notes will be made available in English on the same website.

Ålandsbanken will apply for the Notes to be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange.

Nordea acted as sole lead manager for the private placement.

ÅLANDSBANKEN ABP

Ulf Bäckström

Head of Group Treasury

email: ulf.backstrom@alandsbanken.fi

tel. +358 20 429 3684

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or the United States or such other countries or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This communication does not constitute an offer of Notes to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus has been or will be approved in the United Kingdom in respect of the Notes. Consequently, this communication is addressed to and directed only at persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where provisions of section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as amended, do not apply and are solely directed at persons in the United Kingdom who (a) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”) or (b) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or other persons to whom they may be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This release is directed only at relevant persons and any person who is not a relevant person must not act or rely on this release or any of its contents.