Cangrade Research: Gen Z and Millennials Show One Clear AI-Readiness Strength and Three Critical Skill Gaps

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade , the AI candidate screening platform, today released new research examining whether Gen Z and Millennials are prepared for success in AI roles. The findings reveal a clear split: while younger workers excel in communication, they show measurable gaps in critical thinking, attention to detail, and creative problem-solving. These are the very skills most essential to humans in the AI era.

The report combines an analysis of 200 AI-related job postings to identify the soft skills employers are actively hiring for, as well as nearly 72,000 validated workforce assessments measuring 40 competencies across Gen Z and Millennial candidates. Across industries, five soft skills consistently appeared in AI-related job postings, with 83% of AI job postings requiring at least three of these skills:

Strategic & Conceptual Thinking Critical Thinking Communication Attention to Detail Creative Problem-Solving





Where Younger Workers Are AI-Ready

Communication (+14% above average)

Gen Z and Millennials demonstrate a clear strength in communication — a foundational skill for AI-augmented work. As AI handles execution, humans are responsible for interpretation, alignment, and effective prompting.





Where the Gaps Create Risk

Critical Thinking (-18% below average)

Attention to Detail (-17% below average)

Creative Problem-Solving (-10% below average)





Critical thinking represents the largest gap. In an AI-driven environment where systems generate confident but sometimes incorrect outputs, human skepticism and judgment become non-negotiable. Strategic thinking landed near average (-1%), suggesting it should be assessed directly for leadership and decision-making roles.

“AI makes execution easier, but it increases the premium on judgment,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. “If organizations assume AI will compensate for reasoning gaps, they risk scaling errors instead of performance, and their teams will reflect that.”

As millennials and Gen Z assume the majority of the workforce, HR leaders can take several steps to prepare. First, measure critical competencies directly, going beyond resumes and interviews that can’t reliably predict reasoning ability. Investment in development for areas like critical thinking and attention to detail, which are trainable skills, can also be valuable. Lastly, design roles intentionally. Not every AI-augmented role requires all five skills equally.

Gen Z and Millennials are not unprepared for the AI era, but the findings of this research highlight real, but avoidable skills gaps that can make AI adaptability harder. Organizations that align hiring, assessments, and development to AI-era skill demands will be positioned to thrive in the next generation of work.

Click here to access the full Are Gen Z and Millennials Ready for the Age of AI? report. To learn more about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com .

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the AI candidate screening platform. By building custom candidate screening flows instantly, Cangrade fuels talent decisions that improve business and employee outcomes throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s screening solutions have helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com .