Novara Accelerates AI-Powered Safety Workflows with Launch of Form Agent in Flex

WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novara , the AI-powered platform for environment, health, safety (EHS), sustainability, and operational risk management, today announced the launch of Form Agent in Novara Flex , a new AI capability that converts paper forms, PDFs, and scanned documents into fully functional digital EHS workflows in minutes.

EHS teams managing complex, multi-site operations routinely lose hours rebuilding safety inspection forms, corrective action workflows, and compliance checklists, field by field. A backlog of form creation only delays standardization and causes more conflict when an incident or near miss occurs, while compliance changes also create rework of manual forms. Form Agent removes those friction points by reducing the amount of time spent setting up Flex and Forms, helping teams deploy Flex faster and get it into the field sooner.

“A complicated form that might take at least an hour or two to digitize on your own can now be done in a minute or two with Form Agent,” said Jade Brainard, Chief Product Officer, Novara. “This new AI capability brings proactive safety program management to a new level by saving countless hours for customers, shortening their implementation time with their field teams, and getting them to collect data faster.”

This release is the latest addition to Novara’s expanding Flex AI suite , which embeds workflow-native intelligence across safety inspections, compliance processes, hazard detection, and regulatory guidance. Form Agent extends that capability directly into form digitization and implementation, which is one of the most persistent operational bottlenecks facing multi-site EHS teams.

“This [will] be a game changer for our team. As a Flex Administrator, I spend a significant amount of time recreating existing paper forms, client forms, and spreadsheets into digital workflows. Being able to upload a PDF or image and have AI generate a draft form would dramatically reduce setup time and help organizations launch new processes much faster,” said Flex customer, Gennesis Rosas, Electrical and Instrumentation Designer from Phase 3 Energy & Power Solutions.

Turning Safety Documentation into Operational Intelligence

Form Agent combines AI-powered document recognition, workflow automation, and human oversight to help safety teams digitize forms faster while maintaining accuracy, consistency, and control. Key features include:



Analyze and Build: Form Agent analyzes uploaded PDFs, scanned documents, and image files and automatically generates a Flex-compatible digital form, extracting fields, sections, checkboxes, dates, and signature lines.

Form Agent analyzes uploaded PDFs, scanned documents, and image files and automatically generates a Flex-compatible digital form, extracting fields, sections, checkboxes, dates, and signature lines. Refine with AI: Teams can refine any new or existing forms through plain-language conversation, reducing form digitization from hours to minutes.

Teams can refine any new or existing forms through plain-language conversation, reducing form digitization from hours to minutes. Review with Confidence: Confidence indicators and side-by-side comparisons make AI outputs transparent and auditable, so safety professionals can still control the end result.

Confidence indicators and side-by-side comparisons make AI outputs transparent and auditable, so safety professionals can still control the end result. Built for Safety: Form Agent is designed for EHS use cases, not generic document conversion, with built-in recognition of safety inspection, incident reporting, and compliance checklist structures.

See Form Agent Transform Forms into Workflows in Action at ASSP Safety 2026

Novara will demonstrate Form Agent and its full Flex AI portfolio at ASSP Safety 2026 in booth 6501. Attendees will see how Form Agent converts existing paper and PDF forms into digital EHS workflows in real time.

Advancing Novara's Vision for AI-Powered Operational Risk Management

Form Agent is the latest addition to Novara’s growing portfolio of AI capabilities designed to help organizations reduce risk, improve safety performance, and make faster, more informed decisions.

Through its product partnership with the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP), Novara recently integrated Safety Trekr AI into Flex. The integration provides contextual answers to safety and compliance questions using trusted content sourced from ASSP’s Safety Professionals Handbook and ANSI standards. Safety Trekr AI is built on source-backed intelligence, enabling safety professionals to quickly access trusted guidance for support compliance, training, and operational decisions. The integration allows Flex account administrators to scale access to Safety Trekr AI’s authoritative content across their organization, giving safety teams the trusted resources they need at the point of work where critical decisions are made. The AI tool can work in conjunction with Form Agent to generate compliant form content.

Novara also recently acquired Ensogo, an AI-native sustainability and ESG management platform. The acquisition expands Novara’s presence in Canada, strengthening its expertise in sustainability management and supporting the company’s broader growth strategy across industries, including manufacturing, mining, energy, oil & gas, construction and other operationally intensive sectors. The acquisition also adds specialized agentic AI expertise to the company’s engineering team and accelerates the development of autonomous AI capabilities across the broader Novara platform.

Together, these investments reflect Novara’s broader strategy to equip safety, compliance, and operational leaders with AI-powered capabilities that reduce administrative burden, surface actionable insights, help organizations proactively manage risk across their operations and drive profitability.

About Novara

Novara provides safety and operational risk management software that empowers organizations to identify and resolve issues before they become incidents. Through the Flex and Risk Management Center platforms, Novara helps organizations address operational risk proactively by unifying data, increasing workforce engagement, and proactively managing risk. Novara’s combination of training, software, and tools puts people and safety first while protecting critical operations.

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