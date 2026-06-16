Confluent Health Launches The Pain Perspective, Revealing a New National Portrait of Chronic Pain in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- June 16, 2026, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Chronic pain is shaping how millions of Americans live, move, sleep, work, and recover. New findings from Confluent Health suggest the healthcare system may still be falling short in addressing it.

Today, Confluent Health officially launched The Pain Perspective, a groundbreaking new report capturing insights from more than 1,300 patients, musculoskeletal (MSK) clinicians, and referring physicians across the United States. The report offers one of the most comprehensive looks to date at how people experience chronic musculoskeletal (MSK) pain, the barriers preventing access to effective care, and what patients say they actually want from treatment.

And the message is clear: patients are looking for more than temporary relief. They want care that restores movement, improves quality of life, and treats the whole person.

Among the report’s key findings:





85% of patients surveyed report living with chronic pain lasting longer than one year

More than 80% say pain limits their daily activities

65% report mental health challenges related to their pain

Nearly half avoided seeking care because of cost

9 in 10 would recommend physical therapy





The findings also reveal growing demand for conservative, non-pharmacologic care approaches focused on movement, education, and long-term recovery rather than symptom management alone.

“Pain is not just physical, and patients are telling us that loudly and clearly,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, CEO of Confluent Health. “What we’re seeing in this report is a growing disconnect between what patients need and what traditional pain care pathways have historically delivered. There is an enormous opportunity to rethink how care is designed, delivered, and experienced.”





Patients surveyed overwhelmingly emphasized the importance of whole-person care, with 87% saying it is important for providers to address both physical and mental health as part of recovery. The report also found strong alignment among clinicians and referring physicians around movement-based treatment models and PT-first care pathways.

For Confluent Health, The Pain Perspective is more than a report release. It’s the foundation of a broader movement to reshape how chronic pain is understood, discussed, and treated across the healthcare industry. Throughout 2026, the report will serve as the cornerstone of Confluent Health’s ongoing campaign exploring the realities of chronic pain through educational resources, executive thought leadership, patient storytelling, and “Pain, Misunderstood,” the organization’s powerful documentary examining the lived experiences behind the data.

“At Confluent Health, we believe movement is medicine,” said Henderson. “Patients deserve care that helps them regain confidence, function, and hope. Not just temporarily manage symptoms.”

The full report is available now at confluenthealth.com/pain-perspective.

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About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries, and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn.

Contact Info



Caitlin Greenwell

cgreenwell@goconfluent.com

+1 270-668-7886