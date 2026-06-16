Fortinet Launches FortiSOC, a Unified SOC Platform Powered by Agentic AI

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced the availability of FortiSOC, a unified, cloud-delivered security operations center (SOC) platform. FortiSOC brings together six security operations functions into a single Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) experience and embeds agentic AI to autonomously investigate and correlate alerts across assets and identities, then recommend or execute response actions under analyst oversight. Built on Fortinet’s proven security operations (SecOps) technologies, FortiSOC helps organizations simplify and scale modern operations through one console, one subscription, and one unified operating model.

“Security teams today are being challenged by faster attacks, growing investigation volume, and fragmented operations that simply don’t scale,” said Michael Xie Founder, President, and Chief Technology Officer at Fortinet. “FortiSOC gives organizations a simpler way to operationalize the SOC capabilities they need through a unified, cloud-delivered platform designed to support security teams of all sizes, from teams building foundational capabilities to enterprises scaling advanced SOC environments. With embedded AI, integrated workflows, and built-in best practices informed by Fortinet’s own global security operations center, FortiSOC delivers the power of an AI SOC to help customers eliminate complexity, automate threat detection and response, and stay a step ahead of attackers.”

One Unified Platform for Modern Security Operations

FortiSOC is designed to simplify how organizations operationalize security operations by unifying security information and event management (SIEM); security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR); threat intelligence; and behavioral and identity threat detection (ITDR) into a single platform. With agentic AI and FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence, FortiSOC extends the SecOps innovations introduced at Fortinet Accelerate 2026 by integrating analytics, investigation, automation, and response workflows into a single cloud-delivered experience for modern environments. FortiSOC enables security teams to move from alert to investigation to response with reduced friction, fewer operational silos, and stronger cross-environment visibility.

Support for Every Stage of the SOC Journey

FortiSOC is designed to support organizations at every stage of SecOps adoption, from resource-constrained teams establishing foundational monitoring capabilities to highly sophisticated and advanced SOC teams requiring deeper automation, broader correlation, and AI-assisted investigation at scale.

Based on proven Fortinet technologies, FortiSOC extends this journey through a cloud-delivered approach that combines advanced cyber defense, essential network operations center (NOC) and IT visibility, and adaptable workflows that can expand with customer needs. Organizations can use it to establish a streamlined entry into SecOps, modernize legacy approaches, or scale large or mature environments without changing direction as requirements evolve.

FortiAI-Assist further differentiates FortiSOC by applying autonomous investigation, AI-generated playbooks, and Model Context Protocol (MCP)-powered agent coordination across alerts, investigations, threat hunting, cases, and response actions. Leveraging enterprise-wide telemetry and threat intelligence, FortiAI-Assist helps coordinate activity across tools, workflows, and teams within the same platform. Security teams can tailor processes, coordinate activity across security and IT systems, involve stakeholders across departments, and extend use cases over time while maintaining the speed, consistency, and control required in modern environments.

Key benefits include:

One platform, total control: Unify SIEM, SOAR, user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), case management, threat intelligence, ITDR, and AI-driven operations into a single SaaS platform. FortiSOC gives security teams the speed of AI, consistency, and clarity to stay ahead of threats without the overhead of managing multiple tools.

Unify SIEM, SOAR, user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), case management, threat intelligence, ITDR, and AI-driven operations into a single SaaS platform. FortiSOC gives security teams the speed of AI, consistency, and clarity to stay ahead of threats without the overhead of managing multiple tools. One subscription, zero complexity, better ROI: A single console and subscription model helps reduce procurement complexity, streamline day-to-day operations, and improve resource allocation so security teams can focus on the most important objective: stopping threats.

A single console and subscription model helps reduce procurement complexity, streamline day-to-day operations, and improve resource allocation so security teams can focus on the most important objective: stopping threats. Ready on day one, prepared for what comes next: Best-practice content for detection methods, playbooks, and more based on Fortinet’s own global SOC operations are available out-of-the-box. FortiGuard Labs real-time threat intelligence, outbreak alerts, and monthly content updates allow organizations to keep pace with the speed and sophistication of today’s threat actors.

Best-practice content for detection methods, playbooks, and more based on Fortinet’s own global SOC operations are available out-of-the-box. FortiGuard Labs real-time threat intelligence, outbreak alerts, and monthly content updates allow organizations to keep pace with the speed and sophistication of today’s threat actors. Connected by design, ready to scale: Native integrations across the entire Fortinet Security Fabric and thousands of third-party connectors eliminate coverage gaps and help organizations automate detection and response across security, IT, and business systems. MCP support extends this reach to diverse environments, allowing FortiAI-Assist to operate, orchestrate, and coordinate various AI capabilities and tasks throughout FortiSOC, minimizing manual handoffs that slow remediation.

Extending the Fortinet SOC Platform

FortiSOC complements and expands the broader Fortinet SOC Platform portfolio of FortiAnalyzer, FortiSIEM, and FortiSOAR by uniting and extending these capabilities for customers who prefer a single cloud-based SOC platform model. These existing best-of-breed solutions will continue to be enhanced and available. Together, these solutions comprise the Fortinet SOC Platform, which delivers flexible pathways and purchase options tailored to meet customer needs today and offering them a smooth pathway for future evolution.

As organizations modernize SecOps, analysts continue to see growing demand for integrated, cloud-delivered SOC platforms that simplify operations and reduce tool sprawl.

“IDC research shows that organizations are increasingly prioritizing analyst workflow and investigation experience as well as cloud-delivered security operations as they work to improve visibility, streamline processes, and accelerate response,” said Michelle Abraham, Senior Research Director, Security and Trust, IDC. “FortiSOC builds on Fortinet’s established security operations portfolio by combining proven technologies into a unified SaaS platform that can support both foundational and advanced SOC use cases.”

Read the blog and listen to the webinar for more detail on how FortiSOC helps streamline SecOps and accelerate detection and response.

Additional Resources

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