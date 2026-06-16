American Banker Bolsters Its AI Intelligence Platform with Hire of Research Veteran Larry Cao

New York, United States, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As financial institutions move from AI experimentation to execution, Cao will help banking leaders navigate adoption through research, executive engagement, and market intelligence.

Today American Banker announced that Larry Cao, CFA, has joined as Senior AI Market Intelligence Analyst.

In his new role, Cao will contribute research, commentary, and data-driven insights to American Banker's AI Intelligence platform — helping the technology and innovation leaders responsible for evaluating and implementing artificial intelligence across banking, including CIOs, CTOs, and data and product teams, navigate its adoption and implications. His work will focus on translating fast-moving developments in AI into practical intelligence for the executives making high-stakes decisions about technology strategy, risk, and competitive positioning.

Cao brings more than two decades of experience in investment research and financial services, with a particular focus on AI adoption, data-driven investment processes, and the future of finance. He previously served as a senior research leader at CFA Institute, where he led and authored research on AI, big data, fintech, investment management, and the evolving skillsets reshaping the financial industry. He is the editor of Handbook of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Applications in Investments. Cao's research and commentary have been cited by regulators and industry organizations globally and featured in major media outlets including Bloomberg, the Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Reuters. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Morningstar/Ibbotson, Munder Capital Management, and McKinsey & Company. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Notre Dame.

"Larry brings a rare combination of deep AI research expertise and a clear understanding of how financial institutions actually put technology to work," said Glenn Hall, EVP of Information Services at Arizent. "As banks move from experimentation to execution on AI, our subscribers need more than headlines — they need rigorous, independent intelligence on what's working and what's at stake. Larry will help American Banker deliver exactly that.""I'm thrilled to join American Banker at a moment when AI is reshaping nearly every corner of banking," said Cao. "My focus will be helping the industry's leaders navigate AI adoption through research, executive engagement, and market intelligence — cutting through the hype to surface what the technology means for their institutions, their customers, and their competitive position."

Cao's appointment reinforces American Banker's investment in its AI Intelligence platform, launched earlier this year to help technology and innovation leaders evaluate and implement artificial intelligence across banking. It also reflects Arizent's broader expansion of market intelligence offerings.

About American Banker

American Banker is the trusted source that senior executives focused on financial markets rely on to lead through change. Through independent journalism, expert analysis, proprietary research, and benchmarking, American Banker delivers the insight financial leaders need to navigate critical opportunities and risks — AI and technology innovation, policy and regulation, M&A, and risk and resilience. American Banker connects a financial services community of more than 950,000 professionals both in person and online. Learn more at americanbanker.com.

About Arizent

Arizent is the trusted business information company that advances professional communities in financial and professional services. Through independent journalism, proprietary research, market intelligence platforms, influential rankings, and live events, Arizent helps decision-makers cut through the noise and lead with confidence. The company powers leading brands including American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, National Mortgage News, Accounting Today, Digital Insurance, and Employee Benefit News — together reaching more than 3 million professionals and convening thousands of industry leaders at over 20 live events each year. Learn more at www.arizent.com.

Attachment