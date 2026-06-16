Eon Brings AI-Ready Data Infrastructure to AdTech, Eliminating the Data Bottlenecks Holding Back AI at Scale

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eon , the intelligent cloud data and AI infrastructure company, today announced growing adoption of its AI-Ready Data Lake Infrastructure among AdTech organizations, helping advertising platforms transform massive volumes of operational data into an open, AI-ready foundation for analytics, machine learning, and AI agents.

As AI adoption accelerates, data infrastructure has become a critical bottleneck for many AdTech organizations. Fragmented data, operational complexity, and rising costs make it increasingly difficult to support the real-time analytics and AI workloads the industry depends on.

“Every enterprise we talk to has the same problem in a different costume," said Ofir Ehrlich, CEO and Co-founder of Eon. "The AI initiative is funded, but the data isn't ready or readily accessible. As AI becomes a competitive advantage, one question is moving to the center of every technology and product discussion: Is your data infrastructure actually ready for it? We've been solving that problem at the infrastructure layer. AdTech is one of the most demanding data environments in the world, making it a powerful proof point for what's possible when data is continuously organized, governed, and AI-ready from the moment it lands.”

Advertising platforms routinely process hundreds of billions of events daily across bidding systems, attribution pipelines, audience platforms, and reporting systems. Data must arrive accurately, remain continuously available for analytics, and support increasingly sophisticated machine learning and AI workloads.

To meet those requirements, many organizations have accumulated layers of ingestion frameworks, transformation pipelines, quality monitoring systems, semantic modeling tools, and infrastructure dedicated solely to making data usable.

Eon takes a fundamentally different approach by automatically transforming operational data into an open Iceberg-based data lake as it lands, continuously optimizing storage, validating quality, maintaining metadata, and organizing data for analytics and AI consumption.

Rise is one example. Already processing more than 200 billion events and over a petabyte of data every day, Rise sought to expand its use of AI without adding the complexity and cost of building additional data pipelines. Using Eon, Rise built an open, AI-ready data foundation that delivers sub-minute freshness, automated data quality validation, 10x lower compute costs, and immediate access for analytics and AI, all powered by open Apache Iceberg tables.

"At our scale, data infrastructure can quickly become a competitive bottleneck," said Chen Shalit, CEO of Rise . "Eon allows us to focus on deriving value from data rather than constantly operating and optimizing the systems underneath it."

While AdTech presents these challenges at extreme scale, Eon sees similar patterns emerging across SaaS, financial services, e-commerce, and other data-intensive industries. Organizations increasingly need data that is not only protected and governed, but also immediately usable by analytics platforms and AI agents.

By automatically transforming operational cloud data into an open, fully-managed, AI-ready foundation, Eon helps organizations reduce infrastructure complexity, lower costs, and accelerate AI initiatives without rebuilding their entire data stack.

Eon and Rise will be at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026 this week, where they will share how AI-ready data infrastructure is helping advertising platforms process data at massive scale while accelerating analytics and AI initiatives.

Organizations interested in learning more about Eon's AI-Ready Data Lake Infrastructure can visit eon.io .

About Eon

Eon is a data and AI infrastructure platform, providing instant access to enterprises’ largest unused data sources to unlock their true potential and make them immediately useful for AI and analytics - at half the cost. Eon protects, automates, and converts complex, costly cloud backups and archives into a unified, queryable data lake, enabling fast, easy data recovery, simplifying compliance, and powering deep analytics. Founded by Ofir Ehrlich, Gonen Stein, and Ron Kimchi, the team that built and led AWS Disaster Recovery and Migration services, Eon is backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, Greenoaks, BOND, Elad Gil, and dozens of industry leaders.

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