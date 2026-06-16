CanadianSME Announces Finalists for the 2025 CanadianSME National Small Business Awards

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is proud to present the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2025, recognizing the outstanding achievements, innovation, resilience, and contributions of small and medium-sized businesses from across Canada.
The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards have become one of Canada's leading platforms for celebrating entrepreneurial excellence. Each year, the awards recognize the remarkable businesses and individuals who drive economic growth, create employment opportunities, champion innovation, and make meaningful contributions to their communities.
This year's awards ceremony will take place virtually on July 10th, 2026, from 5 to 7 pm ET, bringing together entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry experts, partners, and supporters from across the country for an evening dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Canada's vibrant small business community.
"Small businesses continue to be the foundation of Canada's economy, demonstrating resilience, creativity, and leadership in an ever-evolving business environment," said SK Uddin, Publisher of CanadianSME Small Business Magazine. "The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards provide an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the entrepreneurs and organizations whose dedication and innovation continue to shape the future of Canadian business."
The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2025 are proudly supported by our valued partners. CanadianSME extends its sincere appreciation to UPS Canada, our Exclusive Shipping Partner, and ADP Canada, our Preferred HR and Payroll Partner, for their continued commitment to supporting Canadian entrepreneurs and small businesses. Their partnership plays an important role in helping recognize and celebrate the achievements of Canada's thriving small business community.
Following a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by an esteemed panel of judges, outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs have been recognized across multiple award categories that highlight excellence in entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, technology, customer service, sustainability, community impact, and business growth.
The finalists for the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2025 are:
1) UPS Small Business of the Year (Up to 50 Employees) Award 2025
- Sober Immigration Inc.
- bikinis by bridget
- Blume Supply Inc.
- Equifruit
- tentree
2) Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025
- Bertha Wabasca - CEO of TheCreeWomanInCanada
- Sheena Bradley & Maddie Amyotte - Co-Founders of Ihkapaskwa Collective
- Mallory Leblanc - CEO & Founder of Wildpier Beauty
- Sean Rayland-Boubar - CEO & Founder of Red Rebel Armour Inc
- Jennifer Ménard-Shand - CEO & Founder of Staff Shop Inc
3) 2SLGBTQI+ Inclusive Excellence Award 2025
- Oat Milk Lady
- Origami Customs
- Queer Collective
4) Black Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025
- Chelsea Jambo - CEO & Founder of OURbody
- Milly Feliz - CEO & Founder of The Wise Self Psychotherapy Clinic Inc
- Caroline Somba - Founder of Topspin Finance Inc
- Jason Murray - President & Managing Partner of BES Executive Search Inc
- Zechariah Thomas - CEO & Founder of Swift Hockey Inc.
5) Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025
- Marley Alles - CEO & Founder of Rax
- Farabi Khaleque - Founder of CLOUDZILLA
- Sophie Rennie - Business Owner at Sweet & Sassie Bake Shop
- Aditi Sivakumar - Founder & CEO of My Empowerment Platform
- Abiran Raveenthiran - Principal of VxV Solutions Inc
6) The Sustainable Business Award 2025
- Be One to Give Inc
- Equifruit
- Goldsmith's Farm Market and Bakery
- Revohub
- 729 Design
7) The Diversity and Inclusion Award 2025
- The Raw Carrot
- Point Alliance Inc
- Set Canada Immigration Services
- Thunderhaus Management
- Wildpier Beauty
8) Technopreneur of the Year Award 2025
- Ryan Brinkhurst - Founder & CEO of Beautifi Solutions Inc
- Kurtis McBride - CEO & Founder of Miovision
- Nogol Madani - CEO & Founder of Glee Factor
- Nida Ateeq - Founder & CMO of Anagar Media
- Asif Jalil Mirza - CEO & Founder of CXAI
9) Tech Business of the Year Award 2025
- Pocket Financial
- Qubittron
- E-Tech
- Tangentia
- Ava Industries
10) Startup Business of the Year Award 2025
- Elite Virtual Staffing
- GardenTap Inc
- IntelliSync Solutions
- Made for Milo
- Onpilot
11) Small Business of the Year (Up to 10 Employees) Award 2025
Top 1:
- HealthEMe Inc.
- Agence Christelle
- Amarilis Flowers
- CCN Immigration Services
- Clickworthy Inc
Top 2:
- BackStretch
- DWEEP SARA
- HNR Solutions
- Latin Groove Dance and Fitness
- Digital Monk Marketing
Top 3:
- Northirn Overland
- Sidekick
- The Tiramisu Guy
- Amavi Wellness
- Simply Smile Studio
12) Inspirational Leader of the Year Award 2025
- Liza Spirit - Founder of Liza Spirit
- Anne Stefanyk - CEO of Kanopi Studios
- Edward Anassah - CEO & Founder of Humble Beginning Stories & Canadian Global Awards
- Brenda Okorogba - CEO & Founder of Momentswithbren Consulting
- Dan Shaikh - CEO & Founder of Speaker Slam
13) Fastest Growing Company Award 2025
- The BridgGroup of Companies
- CbayExpress Corporation
- Tambayan café
- Spark Recruiting
- Hglobal Technologies Inc
14) Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025
- Dr. Chandan Singh - CEO & Founder of CCN Immigration Services
- Lee Park - Founder & CEO of Lee Park
- Aanchal Vash - CEO & Founder of Reach Out Together
- Liza Spirit - Founder of Liza Spirit
- Milly Feliz - CEO & Founder of The Wise Self Psychotherapy Clinic
15) Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025
- Anand Karat-President & CEO of Vretta
- Izabela Kvesic - CEO & Founder of Blue Water Performance Ltd.
- Avery Swartz - Founder & CEO of Camp Tech Inc
- Imogen Fannon - Co-Founder of Cybersnap
- Roselin Mani - CEO & Founder of HNR Solutions Inc
16) E-commerce Business of the Year Award 2025
- GoodMorning.com Inc.
- Snuggle Bugz
- AKARU
- Noetic Marketer Inc.
- DropCommerce
17) Digital Business of the Year 2025
- The Designers Group
- AppWT Web & AI Solutions (AppWT LLC)
- Page Pros
- Rax
- Speer Technologies Inc.
18) Customer Service Excellence of the Year 2025
- Merchant Growth
- Logic Executive Search & Workplace Solutions
- HomeFree Homecare
- Makeup By Nida & Team
- Tommie's Jerk
19) Business Woman of the Year 2025
- Anaida Deti- CEO & Founder of DentalIS
- Dr. Phoenix Wong - CEO & Founder of TRIMOTION Sports Medicine & Training
- Michelle Weger- CEO of Outclassed INC o/a Venture Creative Collective (VCC)
- Missy MacKintosh - Founder & CEO of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics Inc
- Avery Swartz - Founder & CEO of Camp Tech Inc
20) Business of the Year Award 2025 ( 50+ employees)
- HomeFree Homecare
- Dr. Phone Fix
- Gauvreau | Accounting Tax Law Advisory
- Goal Line Surveys Ltd. o/a boostCX
- Remuda Building & Supplies
21) Best Professional Services Award 2025
- Sober Immigration
- BackStretch
- Ecosign Mountain Resort Planners
- Hadri Law Professional Corporation
- Star Services
22) Best in Retail Award
- Go Lime Inc.
- Gifts of Alkebulan
- Nuo cake bar
- Santorini Design
- Telan Cosmetics
23) Best in Manufacturing Award
- Proto3000
- Benson Cabinetry and Millwork
- Convergence Robotics IN
- Diamond Precast Concrete and Casting Ltd.
- nud fud Inc.
24) Best in AI & Automation Award
- CogniCo AI Consulting
- Fisent Technologies
- Novarc Technologies
- Tali AI
- Arbor
25) Best Business Innovation
- Tru Earth Environmental Products Inc.
- Blu AI Technologies
- CanadaWheels Inc.
- InclusifAI
- Xatoms
The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards continue to serve as a platform that not only celebrates success but also inspires future entrepreneurs and strengthens connections within Canada's business ecosystem.
For more information about the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards, please visit www.smeawards.ca.
About CanadianSME Small Business Magazine
CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is dedicated to supporting and promoting small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. Through its digital platforms, events, educational resources, and thought leadership initiatives, CanadianSME provides valuable insights, resources, and opportunities designed to help entrepreneurs and business owners succeed.
Media Contact
SK Uddin
Publisher, CanadianSME Small Business Magazine
Phone: 416-655-0205
Email: info@canadiansme.ca
Website: www.canadiansme.ca