CanadianSME Announces Finalists for the 2025 CanadianSME National Small Business Awards

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is proud to present the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2025, recognizing the outstanding achievements, innovation, resilience, and contributions of small and medium-sized businesses from across Canada.

The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards have become one of Canada's leading platforms for celebrating entrepreneurial excellence. Each year, the awards recognize the remarkable businesses and individuals who drive economic growth, create employment opportunities, champion innovation, and make meaningful contributions to their communities.

This year's awards ceremony will take place virtually on July 10th, 2026, from 5 to 7 pm ET, bringing together entrepreneurs, business leaders, industry experts, partners, and supporters from across the country for an evening dedicated to celebrating the achievements of Canada's vibrant small business community.

"Small businesses continue to be the foundation of Canada's economy, demonstrating resilience, creativity, and leadership in an ever-evolving business environment," said SK Uddin, Publisher of CanadianSME Small Business Magazine. "The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards provide an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the entrepreneurs and organizations whose dedication and innovation continue to shape the future of Canadian business."

The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2025 are proudly supported by our valued partners. CanadianSME extends its sincere appreciation to UPS Canada, our Exclusive Shipping Partner, and ADP Canada, our Preferred HR and Payroll Partner, for their continued commitment to supporting Canadian entrepreneurs and small businesses. Their partnership plays an important role in helping recognize and celebrate the achievements of Canada's thriving small business community.

Following a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by an esteemed panel of judges, outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs have been recognized across multiple award categories that highlight excellence in entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, technology, customer service, sustainability, community impact, and business growth.

The finalists for the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards 2025 are:

1) UPS Small Business of the Year (Up to 50 Employees) Award 2025

Sober Immigration Inc.

bikinis by bridget

Blume Supply Inc.

Equifruit

tentree



2) Indigenous Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

Bertha Wabasca - CEO of TheCreeWomanInCanada

- CEO of TheCreeWomanInCanada Sheena Bradley & Maddie Amyotte - Co-Founders of Ihkapaskwa Collective

- Co-Founders of Ihkapaskwa Collective Mallory Leblanc - CEO & Founder of Wildpier Beauty

- CEO & Founder of Wildpier Beauty Sean Rayland-Boubar - CEO & Founder of Red Rebel Armour Inc

- CEO & Founder of Red Rebel Armour Inc Jennifer Ménard-Shand - CEO & Founder of Staff Shop Inc



3) 2SLGBTQI+ Inclusive Excellence Award 2025

Oat Milk Lady

Origami Customs

Queer Collective



4) Black Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

Chelsea Jambo - CEO & Founder of OURbody

- CEO & Founder of OURbody Milly Feliz - CEO & Founder of The Wise Self Psychotherapy Clinic Inc

- CEO & Founder of The Wise Self Psychotherapy Clinic Inc Caroline Somba - Founder of Topspin Finance Inc

- Founder of Topspin Finance Inc Jason Murray - President & Managing Partner of BES Executive Search Inc

- President & Managing Partner of BES Executive Search Inc Zechariah Thomas - CEO & Founder of Swift Hockey Inc.



5) Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

Marley Alles - CEO & Founder of Rax

- CEO & Founder of Rax Farabi Khaleque - Founder of CLOUDZILLA

- Founder of CLOUDZILLA Sophie Rennie - Business Owner at Sweet & Sassie Bake Shop

- Business Owner at Sweet & Sassie Bake Shop Aditi Sivakumar - Founder & CEO of My Empowerment Platform

- Founder & CEO of My Empowerment Platform Abiran Raveenthiran - Principal of VxV Solutions Inc



6) The Sustainable Business Award 2025

Be One to Give Inc

Equifruit

Goldsmith's Farm Market and Bakery

Revohub

729 Design



7) The Diversity and Inclusion Award 2025

The Raw Carrot

Point Alliance Inc

Set Canada Immigration Services

Thunderhaus Management

Wildpier Beauty



8) Technopreneur of the Year Award 2025

Ryan Brinkhurst - Founder & CEO of Beautifi Solutions Inc

- Founder & CEO of Beautifi Solutions Inc Kurtis McBride - CEO & Founder of Miovision

- CEO & Founder of Miovision Nogol Madani - CEO & Founder of Glee Factor

- CEO & Founder of Glee Factor Nida Ateeq - Founder & CMO of Anagar Media

- Founder & CMO of Anagar Media Asif Jalil Mirza - CEO & Founder of CXAI



9) Tech Business of the Year Award 2025

Pocket Financial

Qubittron

E-Tech

Tangentia

Ava Industries



10) Startup Business of the Year Award 2025

Elite Virtual Staffing

GardenTap Inc

IntelliSync Solutions

Made for Milo

Onpilot



11) Small Business of the Year (Up to 10 Employees) Award 2025

Top 1:

HealthEMe Inc.

Agence Christelle

Amarilis Flowers

CCN Immigration Services

Clickworthy Inc



Top 2:

BackStretch

DWEEP SARA

HNR Solutions

Latin Groove Dance and Fitness

Digital Monk Marketing



Top 3:

Northirn Overland

Sidekick

The Tiramisu Guy

Amavi Wellness

Simply Smile Studio



12) Inspirational Leader of the Year Award 2025

Liza Spirit - Founder of Liza Spirit

- Founder of Liza Spirit Anne Stefanyk - CEO of Kanopi Studios

- CEO of Kanopi Studios Edward Anassah - CEO & Founder of Humble Beginning Stories & Canadian Global Awards

- CEO & Founder of Humble Beginning Stories & Canadian Global Awards Brenda Okorogba - CEO & Founder of Momentswithbren Consulting

- CEO & Founder of Momentswithbren Consulting Dan Shaikh - CEO & Founder of Speaker Slam



13) Fastest Growing Company Award 2025

The BridgGroup of Companies

CbayExpress Corporation

Tambayan café

Spark Recruiting

Hglobal Technologies Inc



14) Immigrant Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

Dr. Chandan Singh - CEO & Founder of CCN Immigration Services

- CEO & Founder of CCN Immigration Services Lee Park - Founder & CEO of Lee Park

- Founder & CEO of Lee Park Aanchal Vash - CEO & Founder of Reach Out Together

- CEO & Founder of Reach Out Together Liza Spirit - Founder of Liza Spirit

- Founder of Liza Spirit Milly Feliz - CEO & Founder of The Wise Self Psychotherapy Clinic



15) Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2025

Anand Karat -President & CEO of Vretta

-President & CEO of Vretta Izabela Kvesic - CEO & Founder of Blue Water Performance Ltd.

CEO & Founder of Blue Water Performance Ltd. Avery Swartz - Founder & CEO of Camp Tech Inc

- Founder & CEO of Camp Tech Inc Imogen Fannon - Co-Founder of Cybersnap

- Co-Founder of Cybersnap Roselin Mani - CEO & Founder of HNR Solutions Inc



16) E-commerce Business of the Year Award 2025

GoodMorning.com Inc.

Snuggle Bugz

AKARU

Noetic Marketer Inc.

DropCommerce



17) Digital Business of the Year 2025

The Designers Group

AppWT Web & AI Solutions (AppWT LLC)

Page Pros

Rax

Speer Technologies Inc.



18) Customer Service Excellence of the Year 2025

Merchant Growth

Logic Executive Search & Workplace Solutions

HomeFree Homecare

Makeup By Nida & Team

Tommie's Jerk



19) Business Woman of the Year 2025

Anaida Deti - CEO & Founder of DentalIS

- CEO & Founder of DentalIS Dr. Phoenix Wong - CEO & Founder of TRIMOTION Sports Medicine & Training

- CEO & Founder of TRIMOTION Sports Medicine & Training Michelle Weger - CEO of Outclassed INC o/a Venture Creative Collective (VCC)

- CEO of Outclassed INC o/a Venture Creative Collective (VCC) Missy MacKintosh - Founder & CEO of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics Inc

Founder & CEO of MisMacK Clean Cosmetics Inc Avery Swartz - Founder & CEO of Camp Tech Inc



20) Business of the Year Award 2025 ( 50+ employees)

HomeFree Homecare

Dr. Phone Fix

Gauvreau | Accounting Tax Law Advisory

Goal Line Surveys Ltd. o/a boostCX

Remuda Building & Supplies





21) Best Professional Services Award 2025

Sober Immigration

BackStretch

Ecosign Mountain Resort Planners

Hadri Law Professional Corporation

Star Services



22) Best in Retail Award

Go Lime Inc.

Gifts of Alkebulan

Nuo cake bar

Santorini Design

Telan Cosmetics



23) Best in Manufacturing Award

Proto3000

Benson Cabinetry and Millwork

Convergence Robotics IN

Diamond Precast Concrete and Casting Ltd.

nud fud Inc.



24) Best in AI & Automation Award

CogniCo AI Consulting

Fisent Technologies

Novarc Technologies

Tali AI

Arbor



25) Best Business Innovation

Tru Earth Environmental Products Inc.

Blu AI Technologies

CanadaWheels Inc.

InclusifAI

Xatoms



The CanadianSME National Small Business Awards continue to serve as a platform that not only celebrates success but also inspires future entrepreneurs and strengthens connections within Canada's business ecosystem.

For more information about the CanadianSME National Small Business Awards, please visit www.smeawards.ca .

About CanadianSME Small Business Magazine

CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is dedicated to supporting and promoting small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. Through its digital platforms, events, educational resources, and thought leadership initiatives, CanadianSME provides valuable insights, resources, and opportunities designed to help entrepreneurs and business owners succeed.

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