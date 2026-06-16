Chief Patrick Flannelly Highlights KetoAir™ Progress in Supporting the Nevada First Responders Holistic Health Reset Program

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a technology-innovation company with a strategic focus on developing innovative products and services that serve growing consumer health and technology markets, today provided an update on the Nevada POOL/PACT Holistic Health Reset program launched in collaboration with Saga Health and SpecialtyHealth, Inc.

The four-month wellness initiative, which began in August 2025, was designed to support 50 first responders through a comprehensive health optimization program focused on improving metabolic, physical, and behavioral wellness outcomes. Participants in the program are utilizing KetoAir™, Avalon’s breath-based metabolic monitoring technology, for continuous daily tracking of metabolic changes and nutritional ketosis.

The Company reported that participant engagement and adherence throughout the program have remained strong, with KetoAir™ serving as an important tool to help users monitor progress, reinforce accountability, and support lifestyle and behavioral adjustments in real time.

Mid-program data from the Nevada POOL/PACT Holistic Health Reset program demonstrated individual improvements in metabolic health metrics, which may be attributable to healthier dietary habits, increased physical activity, improved sleep quality, and more consistent daily routines. KetoAir™ played an important role as both a measurement and accountability tool, enabling participants to monitor daily ketone levels and remain aligned with their personal wellness objectives.

Chief Patrick Flannelly, COO of Saga Health Corp., commented, “KetoAir™ has proven to be a highly effective tool for participants throughout the program by providing a simple and practical way to monitor metabolic progress through breath ketone measurements. The technology serves as both a tracking and accountability solution, offering users real-time metabolic feedback and measurable checkpoints throughout their nutritional and wellness journey. We believe continuous access to this type of data helps participants remain engaged, motivated, and focused on achieving their long-term health objectives. Notably, the study achieved an average participant engagement rate of approximately 66%, which we believe highlights the value of real-time monitoring and accountability in supporting sustained behavioral change.”

The program combines structured wellness guidance, peer accountability, and continuous biometric monitoring to help participants better understand and manage their metabolic health. Avalon believes the integration of KetoAir™ into the initiative highlights the growing demand for non-invasive, real-time metabolic monitoring technologies in both wellness and preventative health applications.

Meng Li, Avalon’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, commented, “We are encouraged by the continued progress and engagement levels demonstrated throughout the Nevada POOL/PACT Holistic Health Reset program. KetoAir™ has provided participants with a convenient and actionable way to continuously monitor metabolic changes and stay engaged with their wellness goals. We believe programs such as this further demonstrate the broader potential applications for KetoAir™ across health optimization, preventative wellness, and chronic disease management initiatives. We also expect to release additional program data and outcomes from the initiative in the near future.”

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a technology-innovation company with a strategic focus on developing innovative products and services that serve growing consumer health and technology markets. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Avalon Quantum AI LLC, the Company is advancing next-generation Agentic AI systems, including automated video generation, small business marketing, and workflow automation solutions. Avalon is also distributing the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device a non-invasive consumer breathalyzer that measures ketosis levels and is sold in North America, which is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device.

For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com. Information on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, including statements regarding the ability to enter into a definitive agreement, as well as the Company’s commercialization, distribution and sales of its products and the product’s ability to compete with other similar products. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the SEC, accessible through the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

Contact Information:

Avalon GloboCare Corp.

4400 Route 9 South, Suite 3100

Freehold, NJ 07728

PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304

albt@crescendo-ir.com