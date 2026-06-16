Sharecare selected by Georgia Department of Community Health to advance rural health transformation through GREAT Health Program

ATLANTA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the digital health enablement company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, is among the first subgrantees through the Georgia Rural Enhancement and Transformation of Health Program, also known as the GREAT Health Program1.

Led by the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH), the GREAT Health Program’s core goals are to improve health outcomes, increase access to care, strengthen rural healthcare systems, and support long‑term financial sustainability across rural Georgia. DCH selected Sharecare to expand efforts that encourage preventive care, healthy lifestyles, and greater engagement in personal health across rural communities.

“This first round of subgrantees in GREAT Health represents Georgia’s commitment to deliver meaningful, innovative, community-driven solutions to transform rural healthcare,” said Stuart Portman, executive director, Medical Assistance Plans Division at DCH. “With Sharecare’s strong track record in health and wellness promotion, we look forward to seeing how their efforts expand access and improve outcomes for communities across our state.”

In Georgia, more than one million people across Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, state and local government, and commercial populations are registered on Sharecare’s health and well-being platform. To help rural Georgians access care more easily, Sharecare will deploy AskMD, its next-generation health navigation experience designed to help residents better understand symptoms and health concerns, confirm coverage eligibility, identify available benefits and care options, access in-network providers and community resources, and take earlier preventive action. By combining conversational AI with insurance-aware navigation, AskMD helps people move from questions to appropriate next steps while augmenting – not replacing – the role of licensed clinicians.

“Georgia has an opportunity to demonstrate how state leadership, local healthcare organizations, and technology can work together to improve access, engagement, and health outcomes across its rural communities,” said Jeff Arnold, co-founder and executive chairman of Sharecare. “Our goal is to enable residents to better understand their health, connect to appropriate care and resources, and take action earlier, while supporting the broader transformation objectives established through the GREAT Health Program."

In July 2025, the White House and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the Health Tech Ecosystem Initiative, a voluntary effort built on the CMS Interoperability Framework to advance secure, standards-based exchange among technology companies, providers, and health networks. Among the initiative’s early adopters, Sharecare and its work with AskMD support CMS’s goal of advancing a more connected, patient-centered health ecosystem through conversational AI, “kill the clipboard” strategies, and tech-enabled community engagement.

Capabilities being deployed through Sharecare’s AskMD platform will include:

Personalized health guidance that helps residents better understand symptoms, health risks, and appropriate next steps based on their unique circumstance;

Insurance-aware navigation, including real-time eligibility verification, that helps individuals understand available benefits and identify covered care options​;

Connections to in-network providers and available virtual care services;

Access to trusted, evidence-based health education and decision-support resources;

Portable health summaries that help individuals access and share important health information while reducing repetitive paperwork;

Engagement tools to encourage preventive care, healthy behaviors, and ongoing participation in personal health management; and

Enterprise-grade privacy and security protections that support trusted, secure access to health information.



For more information about AskMD, visit askmd.sharecare.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is a digital healthcare company that delivers software and tech-enabled services to stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem to help improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs. Through its data-driven AI insights, evidence-based resources, and comprehensive platform – including benefits navigation, care management, home care resources, health information management, and more – Sharecare helps people easily and efficiently manage their healthcare and improve their well-being. Across its three business channels, Sharecare enables health plan sponsors, health systems and physician practices, and leading pharmaceutical brands to drive personalized and value-based care at scale. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Contact:

Sharecare PR Team

PR@sharecare.com

1 The GREAT Health Program is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the Rural Health Transformation Program, a financial assistance award totaling $218,862,169.63 with 100% funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of DCH and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.