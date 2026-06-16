Strivacity Advances Agentic Identity to Help Enterprises Govern AI Agents Acting on Behalf of Customers and Partners

HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, the AI Identity Company, today announced the latest release of Strivacity for Agentic AI, expanding its vision for agentic identity as enterprises prepare for a future in which AI agents increasingly act on behalf of customers and partners.

As AI agents begin conducting transactions, accessing accounts, interacting with business systems, and making decisions on behalf of users, organizations face a new identity challenge: how to verify who authorized an agent to act, govern what it is permitted to do, and maintain accountability for its actions. While traditional identity systems were designed primarily for human users, enterprises increasingly need a way to extend identity governance to AI agents acting on behalf of customers and partners.

To address this emerging challenge, Strivacity is expanding Strivacity for Agentic AI with new capabilities that help enterprises govern AI agents acting on behalf of customers and partners. Built on the same platform organizations already use to manage customer and partner identities, the latest release extends consent management, authorization, identity orchestration, and auditability to AI agents. Organizations can verify authority, enforce permissions, maintain accountability, and ensure agents operate in accordance with customer intent, all without replacing existing identity infrastructure.

"The identity market is entering a new phase," said Keith Graham, Co-founder and CEO of Strivacity. "For decades, identity was focused primarily on people. As AI agents begin acting on behalf of customers and partners, organizations need new ways to establish trust, verify authority, and maintain accountability. We believe the next evolution of identity is helping enterprises govern not only who someone is, but also who or what is acting on their behalf."

Why Agentic Identity Matters

The hardest agents to govern are often the ones you didn't deploy.

Customers and partners are rapidly adopting AI agents that operate outside enterprise boundaries, creating both new opportunities for digital engagement and new risks related to fraud, misuse, and unauthorized access. Organizations that want to participate in an increasingly agent-mediated economy must answer four fundamental questions:

Who or what is acting?

Who authorized it?

What is the agent permitted to do?

What happened, and can it be proven?

Agentic commerce is fundamentally an identity challenge. By 2028, Gartner projects that 90% of B2B buying will be AI-agent intermediated, representing more than $15 trillion in B2B spend flowing through AI agent exchanges. Yet most identity systems were designed exclusively for humans and were never built to answer these questions for non-human identities acting on behalf of people.

What Is New in This Release

The latest release of Strivacity for Agentic AI introduces new capabilities designed to strengthen governance, accountability, and trust for AI agents interacting with customer accounts and partner systems.

These capabilities include:

Precise, transactional authorization that enables customers to define what actions agents may take independently and where explicit approval is required.



Unified audit trails that attribute actions to both the AI agent and the authorizing individual, creating a provable chain of custody.



Know Your Agent (KYA) verification that helps organizations establish trust in external agents before granting access.



Adaptive access controls that apply risk-based governance to both human and agent interactions.



My Agents self-service controls that allow customers to view, manage, and revoke agent permissions.



AI data residency and compliance controls designed to support requirements such as GDPR and the EU AI Act.

"The hard part of agentic AI was never getting an agent to act. It was answering who authorized it and proving what it did afterward," said Jeff Steadman, digital identity security consultant and host of the Identity at the Center podcast. "That is squarely an identity problem. Strivacity's work in agentic AI addresses consent, delegation, and audit trails at the customer identity layer, which is an area the broader IAM community is increasingly focused on as autonomous systems become more prevalent."

Organizations are already evaluating how agentic systems will change authorization, consent, and accountability requirements.

"We believe the growth of AI agents will create new requirements around authorization, consent, and accountability," said José Manuel Rivera García, CISO, Iberia Cards. "Organizations will need ways to verify who authorized an agent to act and maintain auditable records of those decisions. Strivacity's vision for Agentic AI aligns with how we see the market evolving and offers a compelling framework for addressing these emerging identity challenges."

Built for Existing Identity Environments

Strivacity was founded on the belief that identity would eventually need to secure far more than humans alone. That vision shaped every product decision, including identity orchestration, adaptive access controls, fraud prevention, built-in consent management, and data residency by design. These capabilities were built as a single SaaS product rather than a patchwork of acquired technologies, creating a foundation that now extends naturally to AI agents.

Strivacity for Agentic AI is built on open identity standards including OAuth 2.1, MCP Authorization, PAR, RAR, DPoP, token exchange, ID-JAG, and CIBA, allowing enterprises to extend existing identity architectures to support AI agents without replacing current systems.

The platform is designed to coexist with identity providers including Okta, Auth0, Ping Identity, and ForgeRock, enabling organizations to address emerging AI governance requirements at the customer and partner identity layer without triggering a full identity platform migration.

Strivacity was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Customer Identity and Access Management Solutions, Q4 2024, earning the highest possible score in 12 evaluation criteria, more than any other vendor evaluated. The capabilities that earned that recognition, including identity orchestration, consent management, fraud prevention, and customer insights, now form the foundation of Strivacity for Agentic AI.

About Strivacity

Strivacity is The AI Identity Company that helps brands deliver trusted digital experiences by managing agentic, customer, and partner identities in a single product.

It brings identity orchestration, account opening, sign in, consent management, and fraud prevention together to reduce friction, improve conversion, and give business and security teams clear visibility into where identity drives or blocks growth.

Built on a single-instance SaaS architecture with data residency by design, Strivacity helps organizations modernize customer identity while preparing for the agentic AI era.

Media Contact:

Jessica Morrison

jessica.morrison@strivacity.com