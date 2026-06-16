Maximm Cable Announces New 14-Gauge Single-Outlet Extension Cord with 360° Rotating Flat Plug and Removable Mounting Bracket





Maximm 14-gauge cord with 360° rotating plug and removable bracket.

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximm Cable announces the launch of its new 14-gauge single-outlet extension cord featuring a patented 360° rotating flat plug and removable mounting bracket, designed to provide cleaner, more organized, and more accessible power connections in residential, commercial, hospitality, and facility environments.

The new extension cord was developed to address common challenges associated with traditional extension cords, particularly in areas where space is limited and power access can be difficult. The product combines a low-profile rotating flat plug, a single-outlet design, and a removable mounting bracket to create a practical power-access solution for appliances, furniture, hotel rooms, offices, maintenance areas, closets, dorm rooms, and other tight spaces.

Unlike standard extension cords that often protrude from the wall or create clutter around outlets, the Maximm 14-gauge single-outlet appliance extension cord allows users to position the cord in the direction needed. The patented 360° rotating flat plug can be adjusted to accommodate furniture, appliances, desks, beds, and other obstacles while helping preserve access to adjacent outlets.

The product's single-outlet configuration is intended for situations where one dedicated appliance or device requires power. Common applications include refrigerators, freezers, mini-fridges, office equipment, hospitality room appliances, select appliances, and facility maintenance equipment. By focusing on a single connection point, the cord offers a streamlined alternative to larger multi-outlet power strips when additional outlets are not needed.

A key feature of the product is its removable mounting bracket for tight spaces . The outlet end can be mounted to walls, cabinets, furniture, desks, shelving, or other surfaces to help keep cords organized, positioned for easier access, and off the floor. The bracket can also be removed when portability or temporary placement is preferred, providing flexibility across different environments and applications.

The extension cord is UL certified and constructed with 14AWG wire, making it suitable for everyday use in hospitality, property management, facility maintenance, senior living communities, student housing, home improvement projects, and appliance installations. The design is intended to help reduce cord clutter, improve accessibility, and support more organized power management in locations where standard extension cords may be difficult to position.

"Extension cords have looked the same for decades, but the way people use power has changed," said Isaac Mark of Maximm Cable. "This product was designed to give hotels, facilities, property managers, and homeowners a cleaner way to access power behind appliances, furniture, and other hard-to-reach areas."

In addition to serving end users, Maximm Cable is actively introducing the product to distributors, hospitality suppliers, appliance groups, facility management organizations, property management companies, and wholesale buyers. To support product evaluation, the company is offering free product samples to qualified buyers, distributors, hospitality suppliers, appliance groups, and facility managers interested in reviewing the solution for potential use or distribution.

The launch reflects Maximm Cable's ongoing focus on developing practical appliance power solutions and accessories designed to address everyday installation and organization challenges across residential and commercial settings.

Organizations interested in learning more about the new 360° rotating flat plug extension cord or requesting a sample can visit https://maximmcable.com/ .

About Maximm Cable

Maximm Cable develops power and connectivity products designed to provide practical solutions for residential, commercial, hospitality, and facility applications. The company offers a range of extension cords, power accessories, and connectivity products focused on safety, convenience, and everyday usability.

Media Contact:

Maximm Cable

Isaac Mark

845-219-1999

info@maximmcable.com

https://maximmcable.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/360772a5-5a06-4c3a-a978-77ccdc9ed760