London, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XRPPower today announced the official global launch of its AI Intelligent Ecosystem, a comprehensive digital infrastructure designed to transition the new energy industry from manual management to fully autonomous operations. As global solar and wind capacity reach record highs, XRPPower’s new platform provides the real-time forecasting and automated risk control necessary to stabilize the modern energy grid. With a footprint already spanning 189 countries and over 3 million users, this launch marks a critical milestone in the integration of green energy with advanced artificial intelligence.

The Global New Energy Industry is Entering the AI ​​Era

Since 2020, the global new energy industry has continued its rapid development. According to data from the International Energy Agency (IEA), solar, wind, and energy storage technologies are accelerating the transformation of the global energy structure. Simultaneously, with the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the new energy industry is gradually upgrading from traditional operating models to intelligent and automated ones.





Compared to the operating methods of 2020, which relied more on manual management, fixed data analysis, and traditional dispatch systems, the new energy ecosystem in 2026 will be more extensively integrating AI intelligent technologies. Today, more and more new energy companies are using AI systems for energy forecasting, real-time data analysis, intelligent dispatching, and automated risk monitoring to further improve overall operating efficiency, energy utilization, and system stability.

The Global New Energy Industry is Changing Rapidly

According to the latest new energy industry data, global newly installed solar power capacity continues to reach new highs, and more and more countries are beginning to promote the deep integration of green energy and AI technology.

Meanwhile, technology companies including Tesla, Google, and Microsoft are accelerating their deployment of AI-powered energy management systems, smart grids, and automated data analytics platforms, hoping to further improve energy efficiency and overall system stability through AI technology.

Industry analysts believe that the biggest change in the future new energy industry will not only be "energy growth," but also the comprehensive integration of new energy with AI intelligent systems.

This is because, compared to traditional manual management methods, AI can:

Analyze massive amounts of energy data in real time

Automatically optimize energy dispatch

Reduce system operating costs

Improve energy efficiency

Enhance overall stability and risk control capabilities

AI is becoming one of the key core technologies driving the upgrade of the new energy industry.

How is AI changing the new energy ecosystem?

In the past, the new energy industry relied heavily on manual monitoring and traditional data management methods, resulting in limited overall operational efficiency and intelligence.

For example:

Slow energy data feedback speed

High manual maintenance costs

Lagging risk monitoring

Limited energy dispatch efficiency

System stability is easily affected by fluctuations

However, with the integration of AI intelligent systems into the new energy ecosystem, the entire industry has begun to undergo tremendous changes.

Today, AI systems can optimize energy operation efficiency in real time through automated data analysis and intelligent algorithms, and automatically adjust management strategies according to changes in energy demand.

Especially in the fields of energy storage systems, smart grids, and digital energy management, AI is helping the new energy industry develop towards greater intelligence, efficiency, and automation.

A growing number of market observers believe that the core competitiveness of the future new energy industry will not only come from energy itself, but also from the overall capabilities of AI intelligent systems and the digital ecosystem.

The XRPPower AI Intelligent Ecosystem is receiving increasing attention.

With the global trend of deep integration of new energy and AI intelligent technologies, the XRPPower AI Intelligent Ecosystem is also beginning to attract increasing attention from users.

XRPPower integrates:

AI Intelligent Analysis System

Automated Operation Mechanism

24/7 Digital Ecosystem

Real-time Risk Control Monitoring

Global App Service Support

Continuously optimizing overall digital management efficiency and intelligent experience.

Meanwhile, as the new energy industry fully enters the AI ​​era, more and more users are focusing on more intelligent, automated, and long-term digital ecosystem models. XRPPower, through AI intelligent analysis and automated digital systems, further promotes the integration of the new energy digital ecosystem with AI intelligent technology, allowing more and more users to experience more efficient and intelligent digital management methods.

Now, users can quickly register an account simply with their email address and begin to experience the new digital experience brought by the XRPPower AI intelligent ecosystem.

Currently, XRPPower has over 3 million users worldwide, covering 189 countries and regions. With the continuous upgrading of AI intelligent technology and the digital ecosystem, more and more users are focusing on the development direction of a more intelligent and automated digital ecosystem.

Summary

From 2020 to 2026, one of the biggest changes in the new energy industry is the comprehensive integration of AI technology into the entire industry ecosystem.

Today, AI is not only transforming the new energy industry but also reshaping the development direction of global digital finance and intelligent ecosystems.

As more and more companies begin deploying AI intelligent systems, the market demand for automation, intelligence, and digital ecosystems will continue to grow.

Against this backdrop, the XRPPower AI intelligent ecosystem is becoming a new focus for more and more users.

Looking to the future, AI technology may not only mean industrial upgrading but also signify that the entire digital age is entering a new intelligent ecosystem phase.

Risk Warning: The digital asset and AI-powered intelligent financial markets are subject to volatility. Users should rationally understand and cautiously participate based on their own circumstances.

Official website: https://xrppower.com/

Official email: info@xrppower.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.