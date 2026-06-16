Roadzen's VehicleCare Lands $10 Million+ Mandate With Top 10 Indian Insurer, Marking Second Major Win This Quarter

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company"), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced that VehicleCare, its wholly owned India-based workshop management and claims AI platform, has secured a second major insurer mandate to run motor claims repair execution across its nationwide network. The mandate, with one of India's top 10 general insurers, is expected to generate over $10 million in annual revenue as claims volumes ramp.

Together with VehicleCare's recently announced mandate of comparable size, the two contracts are expected to contribute more than $20 million in combined annual revenue — with adoption running well past the Company's initial estimates at the time of the VehicleCare acquisition, as large insurers move to outsource the most complex part of the insurance experience.

Since April 2026, Roadzen has announced approximately $30 million of new contractual relationships expected to scale into revenue over the course of the year, spanning VehicleCare in India, its U.K.-based Global Insurance Management subsidiary, and its broader insurance and mobility operations.

The two mandates validate the thesis behind Roadzen's VehicleCare acquisition: that AI-led claims estimation and approval delivered in real-time, combined with VehicleCare's control over repair execution and its integrated parts supply chain, can transform how insurers manage motor claims when the three are delivered together at scale. Each insurer relationship creates durable, claims-volume-linked revenue while strengthening VehicleCare's data, network, and operating advantages.

The new insurance client operates more than 850 branches nationwide, sells more than 8 million auto policies annually, and processes over $450 million in annual motor claims. Combined with VehicleCare's first major mandate — which provided exposure to an approximately $800 million annual motor claims pool — VehicleCare now holds insurer relationships representing more than $1.2 billion in annual motor claims activity.

VehicleCare operates AutoSpace, one of India's leading workshop management platforms, digitizing the end-to-end repair journey across more than 1,200 verified partner garages in metro, Tier-1, and Tier-2 cities. The platform has processed more than 150,000 claims and delivered a 30%-plus reduction in loss costs versus OEM garages.

Under the mandate, VehicleCare manages the motor claims repair lifecycle for the insurer — from workshop assignment and repair authorization through parts procurement, execution, quality sign-off, and final delivery — with AI-led damage estimation and claims approval delivered jointly with Roadzen's technology. The insurer gains real-time visibility across every stage through AutoSpace, replacing fragmented manual workflows with a single digital operating layer. A core component is VehicleCare's Garage ERP and its real-time parts procurement bridge, which connects workshops directly to suppliers at the point of repair diagnosis — improving parts availability and price transparency, reducing leakage, and creating a digital audit trail. For insurers, this means tighter control over cost, turnaround time, repair quality, and policyholder experience at scale.

"VehicleCare is expanding beautifully, well past our initial estimates, and these two back-to-back insurer mandates show why, because what we have built together is a way to take on the hardest part of insurance — the claim itself — and actually manage it end to end rather than just watch it happen," said Rohan Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Roadzen. "We deliver the AI that estimates and approves the claim in real time, then VehicleCare brings the software layer to control repair execution and the parts supply chain across a nationwide network, and together that troika is what moves cost, speed, and quality at the same time, with guaranteed turnaround times that we do not believe anyone has delivered at scale anywhere in the world, and two leading insurers signing back to back tells us the market is ready for exactly this."

"VehicleCare was built to solve one of the hardest problems in motor insurance: managing repairs with speed, transparency, and accountability across a fragmented workshop ecosystem," said Arvind Verma, CEO of VehicleCare. "With AutoSpace, our Garage ERP, and our parts procurement bridge, insurers get a single platform to authorize, execute, monitor, and complete repairs in real time. This second mandate shows that large insurers are ready to modernize how motor claims are managed."

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility. Roadzen builds technology that helps insurers, automakers, and fleets better predict and prevent risk, automate claims, and deliver seamless, embedded insurance experiences.

Thousands of clients across North America, Europe, and Asia — from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and agents — use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition from Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express as one of the world's top AI innovators.

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Roadzen employs more than 300 people across offices in the U.S., U.K., and India. Learn more at www.roadzen.ai.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," and "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our anticipated strategy, valuation, demand for our products, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues and projections, estimated revenues associated with VehicleCare contracts, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release. Factors that might cause or contribute to such a discrepancy include, but are not limited to, those described in "Risk Factors" in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K we filed with the SEC on June 26, 2025. We urge you to consider these factors, risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to our company or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



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