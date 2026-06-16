Ritzy Yachts Attends 2026 EMMYS in Greece to Personally Vet Yachts and Crews for Charter Season

Miami, Florida, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ritzy Yachts, a luxury crewed yacht charter brokerage, attended the 2026 East Mediterranean Multihull & Yacht Charter Show (EMMYS) in Poros, Greece, to inspect fleets and meet crews ahead of the 2026 Greek charter season.



The trade-only event, now in its 22nd edition, brought together 30 management companies and more than 100 crewed charter yachts for professional evaluation before the season began.

Germán Liubitch, Federico Martín Lopez, Camila Conde, Michael Piper, Lucy Cooper and Lesli VanDeusen represented Ritzy Yachts at the show, walking decks, meeting captains and crew members face-to-face, and sampling chefs’ show menus across multiple vessels.



Rather than working from online photos and specification sheets alone, the brokerage uses these firsthand assessments to recommend the right yacht and crew, and to plan itineraries, for clients travelling in the Greek Islands and wider Mediterranean.



Hands-On Inspections Replace Digital Guesswork



EMMYS gives attending brokers direct access to evaluate the physical condition, layout, crew professionalism, and onboard atmosphere of yachts in ways that digital listings cannot replicate.



The Ritzy Yachts team inspected vessels across a range of sizes and categories, assessing everything from deck space and cabin configuration to the hospitality style of individual crews.



At the show, charter yacht chefs also prepare full menus for brokers, providing direct insight into the culinary experience aboard each vessel, a detail that matters to clients with specific dining preferences or dietary requirements.



“Attending EMMYS in person lets us go well beyond brochures and spec sheets,” said Germán Liubitch, Founder and Sales Director of Ritzy Yachts. “When the Ritzy Yachts team walks a deck, meets a captain, and sits down to a chef’s tasting menu, we come back with the kind of firsthand knowledge that allows us to match a client with the right yacht, the right crew, and the right experience.



Five Standout Yachts for the 2026 Greek Season



Among the more than 100 yachts on display, Ritzy Yachts identified five standout vessels that reflect the breadth of options available for Greek charters.



The Fountaine Pajot fleet drew particular attention, with the sailing catamaran Aloia 80 representing the flagship end of the range.



The power catamaran Alina and the sailing catamaran Kimata each offered distinct layouts and sailing profiles, while the Lagoon Valium 55 and the Lagoon 51 Corali stood out as strong options for clients seeking well-appointed catamarans at different size and budget levels.



Together, the five selections span from intimate, value-focused vessels to larger 80-series flagships, covering a range of group sizes and charter budgets.



Industry Standing and Trade-Level Access



Ritzy Yachts is an accredited member of VIPCA, IYBA, and the BVI crewed yacht charter association. Liubitch is recognized in the professional charter industry for serving on the Board of the Charter Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA), where he held the position of President for the 2022–2024 term.



Because EMMYS is a trade-only event closed to the general public, attendance is limited to charter professionals and brokers giving Ritzy Yachts’ clients access to insights gathered in a setting designed specifically for fleet evaluation.



Prospective clients interested in a crewed yacht charter in the Greek Islands for the 2026 season can contact Ritzy Yachts for a tailored recommendation informed by the brokerage’s firsthand EMMYS inspections.



About Ritzy Yachts



Ritzy Yachts (Ritzy Charters LLC) is a luxury crewed yacht charter brokerage offering charter bookings across the Caribbean, Mediterranean, and worldwide destinations including Greece, Croatia, the Amalfi Coast, the Bahamas, and the Virgin Islands.



The company also provides yacht ownership services, helping clients charter, buy, and sell yachts.



Founded by Germán Liubitch, Ritzy Yachts is accredited by VIPCA, IYBA, and the BVI crewed yacht charter association.



More information is available at https://ritzyyachts.com/.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS



Q1: What professional organizations and accreditations are Ritzy Yachts affiliated with?



A: Ritzy Yachts is an accredited member of VIPCA, IYBA, and the BVI crewed yacht charter association. Additionally, Founder and Sales Director Germán Liubitch served as the President of the Charter Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) for the 2022–2024 term.



Q2: How does Ritzy Yachts evaluate vessels for the Greek charter season?



A: The brokerage sends representatives to trade-only events like the East Mediterranean Multihull & Yacht Charter Show (EMMYS) to personally inspect yacht layouts, meet crews face-to-face, and sample chef menus. This firsthand vetting allows them to provide recommendations based on physical condition and hospitality style rather than just digital photos.



Q3: Which specific yacht models were identified as standouts for the 2026 season in Greece?



A: Ritzy Yachts highlighted five standout vessels from the 2026 EMMYS: the Aloia 80 flagship, the power catamaran Alina, the sailing catamaran Kimata, the Lagoon Valium 55, and the Lagoon 51 Corali.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Ritzy Yachts

Address: 857 NE 97th St, Miami Shores, Miami, Florida 33138

Website: https://www.ritzyyachts.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/ritzy-yachts-attends-2026-emmys-in-greece-to-personally-vet-yachts-and-crews-for-charter-season/