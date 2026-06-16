Oliver Wight Announces New Board Appointments

NEW LONDON, N.H., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliver Wight Americas today announced the appointment of Charity Lopez and Donald McNaughton to its Board of Directors. The appointment follows the company’s announcement of Andrea Montecchi as Chairman of the Board in late 2025, where he continues to serve in that role, while also serving as Chairman of Oliver Wight International.

These appointments reflect Oliver Wight Americas’ continued commitment to strengthening leadership and advancing its mission of helping organizations transform business performance through Integrated Business Planning (IBP), demand management, and operational excellence.

“These leadership appointments reinforce the strength and depth of our organization as we continue to evolve and grow,” said Andrea Montecchi, Chairman of Oliver Wight Americas and Oliver Wight International. “Charity and Donald each bring unique capabilities, deep expertise, and a shared commitment to helping clients achieve outstanding business results. I look forward to working alongside them in this next chapter.”

Charity Lopez has deep expertise in Demand Management, Brand Management, and IBP. An Oliver Wight business advisor, Lopez has built a distinguished career helping organizations transform their growth strategies through forecasting, business planning, marketing, and analytics.

Prior to joining Oliver Wight, Lopez held leadership roles with Turkey Hill and Mondelēz International, where she led major brand and forecasting initiatives across iconic consumer brands including RITZ, Oreo, and Chips Ahoy!. Her experience spans end-to-end business leadership, P&L ownership, demand planning, and M&A advisory support. Lopez is also the youngest board member in the history of Oliver Wight.

Donald McNaughton re-joins the Board following his last term from 2011-2013 and his decades of experience advising organizations on the design and implementation of effective business processes. An Oliver Wight Americas business advisor, McNaughton has led more than 60 IBP implementations across a wide range of industries and global organizations.

Throughout his career, McNaughton has consulted with leading companies including Caterpillar, Motorola, Abbott Laboratories, Heinz, Coca-Cola Enterprises, BP, Electronic Arts, and Covidien. Known for his passion for client success, he specializes in IBP, Product Management, and Demand Management processes.

“These appointments reinforce the direction we are taking as an organization as we continue to evolve our capabilities and global impact,” said Tom Strohl, President of Oliver Wight Americas. “Charity and Donald each bring distinct perspectives and deep operational expertise that will help strengthen how we guide clients through transformation. I look forward to continuing to work with them as we advance our strategy and deliver meaningful, measurable outcomes.”