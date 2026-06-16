XRP/USD Expands Into AI Trading as Ripple’s XRP Connects With AIXAlpha’s Free Strategy Contracts

Los Angeles, California, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI trading continues gaining traction across digital asset markets, AIXAlpha has launched Free AI Strategy Contracts for XRP users. The new offering combines XRP participation with AI-powered automation, making quantitative strategies more accessible to everyday users.

Available on web and mobile platforms, the contracts allow users to engage with XRP-related opportunities without active trading or complex setup. Daily settlement provides a simple and transparent participation experience.

By connecting XRP with AI-driven strategy execution, AIXAlpha aims to simplify access to automated market participation through a streamlined and beginner-friendly platform.

Take the next step — click here to start with AIX Alpha’s Free AI Strategy Contracts: https://aixalpha.net

AI-Powered Strategy Contracts for XRP

Traditionally known for its role in cross-border payments and institutional finance, XRP now enters a new chapter with AIXAlpha’s AI-driven Strategy Contracts.

Users can participate in XRP markets directly or allow AIXAlpha’s AI engine to automatically allocate exposure across major digital assets including XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, BNB, and SOL. The system continuously analyzes market conditions and adjusts allocations based on real-time strategy signals.

Designed for both beginners and experienced participants, the platform combines automation, quantitative analysis, and cloud-based accessibility within a single user-friendly experience.

Key Features

AI Reacts to Market Conditions

AIXAlpha’s quantitative engine processes more than 100,000 market signals daily, helping strategies remain aligned with rapidly changing market environments.

Multi-Asset Allocation

The system dynamically rotates across major digital assets based on live market conditions and strategy requirements.

Daily Settlement

Each contract follows a daily settlement cycle, providing users with clear participation visibility and regular performance updates.

Learn more at https://AixAlpha.net

AI Strategy Contracts for Different Participation Styles

AIXAlpha offers multiple AI-powered Strategy Contracts designed to support flexible participation periods and structured quantitative execution.

Beginner's Trial Quantitative Strategy

2-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 3.30

Adaptive Market Neutral Strategy

5-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 6.25

AI-Driven Signal Optimization Strategy

9-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 13.2

AI-Powered Multi-Factor Strategy

20-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 43.8

Predictive Volatility Capture Strategy

45-day period • Example Daily Outcome: 274.5

Example outcomes are provided for illustrative purposes only.

Whether exploring short-term opportunities or building a longer-term allocation approach, users can choose strategies that match their preferred participation style while benefiting from daily settlement cycles and automated execution.

Get Started in 3 Steps

Step 1 — Sign Up

Create an account and receive a $10 welcome bonus — Click Here to Get Started.

Step 2 — Choose a Strategy

Select an AI Strategy Contract that fits your preferred participation period and objectives.

Step 3 — Activate Your Strategy

Monitor daily settlement updates while the AI engine manages strategy execution automatically.

About AIXAlpha

Founded in 2020, AIXAlpha provides AI-powered quantitative strategies designed to simplify participation in digital asset markets.

Supporting XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, and BNB, the platform combines automated execution, real-time analysis, and cloud-based accessibility in one integrated experience.

“Our mission is to make AI-driven quantitative strategies accessible to everyone,” said an AIXAlpha spokesperson. “Users can participate through a transparent and easy-to-use platform without the complexity of active trading.”

Learn more at https://AixAlpha.net

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Digital asset markets involve risk and volatility, and past performance may not predict future results.