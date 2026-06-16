Moburst Names Veteran Brand Storyteller Robert Lee Vice President of Branding

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moburst , a leading full-service mobile-first digital marketing agency, today announces the hiring of Robert Lee as vice president of branding, expanding the agency’s leadership team as clients increasingly seek to connect performance marketing with deeper storytelling, stronger positioning and long-term brand equity.

Lee is best known for creating Capital One’s “What’s in your wallet?” campaign, helping launch the BMW i series, serving as global creative director at Newsweek and resurrecting Champion athletic apparel. His work has also spanned major consumer, fashion, financial services, healthcare, aerospace and lifestyle brands, working alongside clients such as Kenneth Cole, Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren, Pfizer, Pratt & Whitney and Apollo.

In his role, Lee will help lead Moburst’s continued expansion from a performance-driven growth agency into a full-funnel digital growth partner that helps companies not only reach audiences but also build lasting emotional connections with them. He will work across client accounts and internal teams to strengthen brand positioning, develop breakthrough creative concepts, build integrated storytelling systems and help clients translate complex business goals into narratives that move people and drive measurable impact.

“We started with mobile and performance marketing, and today we are building a full 360-degree growth agency that can help our clients win across every touchpoint. Rob adds a new dimension to that vision,” said Gilad Bechar, founder and CEO of Moburst. “Rob has spent his career building the kind of stories that break through. Bringing him to Moburst strengthens our ability to help clients not only grow faster, but build brands with real staying power.”

Lee’s appointment comes as Moburst continues to expand its creative, content and digital transformation capabilities. While the agency remains rooted in performance and measurable outcomes, client needs are shifting toward more integrated growth strategies that combine audience insight, cultural relevance and platform-native execution. Lee will help Moburst meet that demand by adding his senior-level branding acumen to the agency’s growth operating system.

A key part of Lee’s work will be helping clients see their brand as a connected ecosystem rather than a collection of separate channels. From the first ad impression to the website experience, social presence, search visibility and every signal in between, Lee will analyze the user funnel in its entirety, helping ensure each interaction contributes to a clearer, more credible brand story. As discovery increasingly shifts beyond human audiences to AI-powered tools and agents, that consistency is becoming essential not only for how people understand a brand, but for how intelligent systems interpret its authority, relevance and value.

“Today, it is not only what your story is, but how the story is told,” said Lee. “Audiences are filtering out anything that feels false, generic or disconnected from their world. The brands that succeed are the ones that understand how to create an emotional connection first, then turn that connection into action. Moburst already has the data, digital expertise and performance engine to help companies grow. I am excited to add another layer of positioning, storytelling and ultimately customer loyalty that can make that growth even more powerful.”

Lee’s hiring reflects Moburst’s broader investment in leadership that can help clients grow in a more complex media landscape, where trust, community and emotional relevance are increasingly central to marketing success. As audiences rely more heavily on creators, communities and trusted networks for information, brands need a new approach to storytelling that is built for both cultural impact and measurable business results.

For more information about Moburst and its award-winning services, visit www.moburst.com .

About Moburst

Moburst is a full-service mobile-first digital agency that propels companies into category leaders through AI-powered marketing. Our methodology is driven by a proprietary AI program, with dedicated experts embedded in every department to pioneer intelligent solutions that deliver unparalleled client growth.

Trusted by global leaders from startups to enterprises like Google, Uber, Samsung, and Reddit, we deliver end-to-end results across the full marketing stack. Our expertise spans data-driven strategy, full-funnel organic growth (ASO/SEO/AEO), award-winning creative, digital transformation with dev teams, and intelligent media planning and buying execution.

Our services:

STRATEGY: Mobile Strategy, Product Design, Digital & Social Strategy, Analytics & BI

ORGANIC: AEO/GEO, ASO, SEO, CRO, Localization, Public Relations, Podcasting

CREATIVE: Concept & Design Services, Video Production, Content, UI-UX

MEDIA: Social, Search, Networks & RTBs, Influencers, Email, OTT, Premium Publishers

DEVELOP: Wireframes, Websites, Apps, eCommerce, AI-Powered Tools

Every day, our team’s mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into loyal users. Ready to accelerate your own growth curve?

Let’s build it together.