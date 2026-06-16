HUMAN Launches AI-Powered Ad Verification for Advertisers and Agencies Seeking a Modern Alternative

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMAN Security, Inc., the trust layer for digital customer experiences in the agentic era, today announced the HUMAN Ad Integrity Suite , the modern alternative to legacy verification that the industry has been waiting for. While legacy providers have left brands and agencies stuck with outdated, opaque "black box" signals, HUMAN provides a direct path to authenticity. We are bringing cybersecurity-grade fraud intelligence to every impression. For the advertisers and agencies already leveraging HUMAN’s Agentic Visibility and Sightline enterprise offerings, this is the natural next step: a unified framework that finally treats ad verification with the same rigor as digital business protection.

As digital media grows more complex, advertisers are increasingly challenged to determine which content, interactions, and outcomes can be trusted. Brand safety and suitability now require more than keywords—it requires understanding whether content is authentic and whether real humans are engaging with it. Platforms also need better ways to prove supply quality and build more trusted inventory environments. HUMAN addresses that gap with the also newly announced Ad Signals for Platforms, which provides explainable verification that combines IVT intelligence, AI-powered brand safety and suitability, and viewability in a single framework—delivering the transparency and precision needed to make more confident media decisions.

“The first era of verification was built to measure media. The next era must determine what can be trusted,” said Stu Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of HUMAN Security. “As AI reshapes the internet, trust is becoming the defining challenge for digital advertising. Advertisers need confidence not only in where their ads appear, but in the quality and authenticity of the content, traffic, and interactions behind every impression. HUMAN is bringing a new approach to verification—one that combines a deep legacy of fraud intelligence, AI-powered brand safety and suitability, and explainable trust signals to help the industry make better decisions in a rapidly changing ecosystem.”

HUMAN’s differentiation lies in its cybersecurity-grade foundation, which replaces fragmented legacy signals with a single, unified view of digital traffic quality. While conventional filters rely on blunt keywords that over-block safe content, HUMAN’s AI-powered brand safety engine reads for context and intent, distinguishing between legitimate human activity and machine-generated content designed to mimic safe inventory.

Every classification is fully explainable, providing the specific reason codes and URL-level visibility needed to make signals actionable. By surfacing the logic behind every call, HUMAN delivers verification that is easier to validate and trust, enabling teams to move with confidence in an ecosystem where authenticity is the defining challenge.

Key capabilities include

AI-powered brand safety and suitability that can reduce wasted spend: HUMAN helps advertisers and agencies move beyond blunt keyword blocking with more nuanced, explainable classification that can reduce over-blocking and improve campaign performance.

HUMAN helps advertisers and agencies move beyond blunt keyword blocking with more nuanced, explainable classification that can reduce over-blocking and improve campaign performance. Unified verification across IVT, brand safety and suitability, and viewability: One framework brings together the core verification signals marketers need in a single implementation, helping teams evaluate media quality more consistently and act more quickly.

One framework brings together the core verification signals marketers need in a single implementation, helping teams evaluate media quality more consistently and act more quickly. Explainable verification signals built for action: HUMAN delivers advertiser-friendly outputs through reporting, dashboards, exports, and APIs, helping agencies optimize campaigns and enabling platforms to support verified inventory, supply-path optimization, and differentiated reporting.



“HUMAN Ad Integrity Suite has given us greater transparency into how impressions are measured, classified, and protected,” said Aislinn Ryan, Global Head of Supply Platforms and Strategy at AdRoll. “More importantly, it helps us understand the signals behind those decisions, reducing ambiguity and giving our teams greater confidence in the quality of the media we buy. Bringing IVT, brand safety and suitability, and viewability together in a single framework provides a more complete picture of media quality and makes it easier to translate verification insights into action.”

To learn more about HUMAN Ad Integrity Suite and HUMAN Ad Signals for Platforms, schedule a demo or connect with the HUMAN team at Cannes Lions.

About HUMAN

HUMAN Security is the global leader in Agentic Trust, the emerging discipline that informs and governs how humans, bots, and AI agents operate online. For more than a decade, HUMAN has specialized in understanding and mitigating automated traffic risk at internet scale, helping enterprises, platforms, and digital ecosystems verify digital interactions and establish trust across the customer journey—from first ad impression to final transaction. Powered by one of the world’s largest behavioral signal networks, HUMAN analyzes over a quadrillion digital interactions each year to help customers distinguish legitimate activity from fraud, abuse, and automated manipulation. For more information please visit www.humansecurity.com .

Contact information:

Masha Krylova, Director of Communications

press@humansecurity.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59858965-b6f4-42dd-8a91-54d01e396162