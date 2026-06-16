Versos AI Selected for NVIDIA Inception Program to Scale its Solution for AI Training Data

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versos AI , the video training data infrastructure layer for library owners and AI labs, today announced it has been accepted into NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

Versos AI helps transform large-scale video libraries into structured, AI-ready datasets for model training, analytics, and modern AI workflows. Through its Video Library Intelligence Platform, the company enables video library owners; media companies, film production studios, to index and enrich, structure, prepare, license, track and deliver video data at scale for high growth AI Labs. Versos embraces an ethical approach to rights cleared video assets by tracking all ownership and licensing through the C2PA protocol.

Joining NVIDIA Inception will provide Versos AI with access to NVIDIA’s developer resources, technical training, preferred pricing on hardware and software, and opportunities to connect with NVIDIA’s network of strategic partners worldwide. Participating in the program will enable Versos to accelerate the development and scalability of its Video Library Intelligence Platform, including expanding performance across video indexing, metadata enrichment, orchestration, and AI-ready data packaging workflows.

As the world’s hyperscalers continue investing in AI, the demand for trusted, structured, scalable data infrastructure continues to grow. Versos AI helps organizations unlock the value of fragmented and unstructured video content by transforming media libraries into searchable, structured datasets optimized for AI training and deployment.

“AI is only as powerful as the data infrastructure behind it,” said Chris Keevill, CEO of Versos AI. “Content owners are sitting on vast volumes of video that hold untapped value when licensed to AI Labs. NVIDIA is a company at the heart of AI, and being invited into the NVIDIA Inception program will help us accelerate our growth.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every Inception member receives a customized set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Versos AI Inc.

Versos AI is built by a team of data scientists and engineers with a deep passion for helping AI companies scale and content library owners thrive.

For more information, visit www.versos.ai.

Media Contact

Marketbridge for Versos AI Inc.

versosai@marketbridge.com