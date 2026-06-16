Progress Software to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on June 30, 2026

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), a small-cap growth and value Russell 2000 stock, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter of 2026 after the market close on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. The company’s second quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended on May 31, 2026.

Conference Call Details

A live webcast of the call will be available using this link.

To access the conference call by phone, please use this link to retrieve dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and personalized digital experiences with agility and ease. Businesses of all sizes get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to turn AI disruption into a competitive advantage. Millions of developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of organizations depend on Progress every day. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and certain product names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. See Trademarks for appropriate markings. All rights in any other trademarks contained herein are reserved by their respective owners and their inclusion does not imply an endorsement, affiliation or sponsorship as between Progress and the respective owners.

Investor Contact: Press Contact: Michael Micciche Jeff Young Progress Software Progress Software +1 781-850-8450 +1 781-280-4000 Investor-Relations@progress.com PR@progress.com

Source: Progress Software Corporation