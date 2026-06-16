OAAA Unveils 2026 OBIE Awards Jury Led by Pereira O'Dell, Featuring Creative Leaders from Microsoft AI, Wieden+Kennedy, 72andSunny, Giant Spoon, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, VML, and The Kitchen North America

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) today announced the first members of the jury for the 2026 OBIE Awards, the industry's most prestigious creative honor in out of home advertising. As the OBIE Awards prepare for a landmark celebration on October 15, 2026, at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City, this year's jury will evaluate the campaigns, activations, and ideas that are redefining the possibilities of OOH and creating lasting cultural impact.

The 2026 OBIE Awards jury includes:

PJ Pereira, Founder & Creative Chairman, Pereira O’Dell - Chief Judge

Mark D'Arcy, CVP, Global Creative Director, Microsoft AI and Founder, Creative Legion

Caroline Friesen, Executive Creative Director, Wieden+Kennedy

Lauren Smith, Chief Creative Officer, 72andSunny

Ian Grody, Chief Creative Officer, Giant Spoon

Stefan Copiz, Executive Creative Director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Tom Murphy, Co-Chief Creative Officer, U.S., VML

Simon Au, Executive Creative Director, The Kitchen North America

For more than eight decades, the OBIE Awards have celebrated the bold ideas that transform public spaces into unforgettable brand experiences. From iconic billboards and immersive activations to breakthrough digital executions, the awards honor the work that demonstrates the unique power of OOH to capture attention, spark conversation, and shape culture.

“Out of home has always been a canvas for some of advertising's most ambitious ideas,” said Anna Bager, President and CEO of OAAA. “This year's jury represents a remarkable group of creative leaders whose work has shaped culture, built iconic brands, and pushed the industry forward. We are honored to welcome them to the OBIE Awards and look forward to recognizing the creative thinking that continues to elevate OOH as one of the most inspiring mediums in advertising.”

“Out of home remains our most fundamental form of advertising,” says PJ Pereira, Founder & Creative Chairman of Pereira O'Dell and Chief Judge of the 2026 OBIE Awards. “It lives in the un-skippable portion of real life, away from trends, checklists, and buzzwords. It demands clarity, vibrancy, compactness, and craft, which makes OOH one of the clearest tests of true creative talent. Recognizing the people who excel at that will be an incredible honor.”

The 2026 OBIE Awards introduce an even greater emphasis on creative ideas, reflecting the evolution of the medium and the growing importance of work that transcends format to create meaningful cultural impact. Jurors will evaluate entries across categories spanning brand storytelling, experiential activations, craft, innovation, public service, and breakthrough ideas that showcase what's next for OOH.

With the entry deadline extended to Friday, July 17, brands, agencies, media owners, production partners, and creative innovators still have time to submit their work for consideration. Entries will be reviewed by this distinguished panel of industry leaders and compete for one of advertising's most coveted creative honors.

Winners will be celebrated on October 15, 2026, at MoMA in New York City, bringing together the industry's leading brands, agencies, media companies, and creatives for a night dedicated to the very best in out of home advertising.

For more information about the OBIE Awards, including categories, eligibility requirements, and submission deadlines, visit OBIEAwards.org .

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA’s mission is to protect, promote, and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH’s essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities, and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers, and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org .

Contact

Cassady Nordeen

cassady@purposenorthamerica.com