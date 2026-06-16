Fabric.AI to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI (Nasdaq: FABC) ("Fabric.AI" or the "Company"), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next-generation AI factories, today announced that management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, taking place August 11-13, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

During the conference, management is expected to discuss the Company's strategy to address one of the most significant challenges facing artificial intelligence infrastructure: communications. As AI factories scale to support increasingly powerful models, the movement of data between processors, memory, and systems has emerged as a critical bottleneck to performance, efficiency, and scalability.

"Compute alone will not power the next wave of artificial intelligence—communications will," said Josh Silverman, Fabric.AI Chief Executive Officer. "The biggest AI factories of the future will require an entirely new way to move information between processors, memory, and racks. We believe MicroLED-based optical interconnects can become the optical nervous system of AI factories, enabling the speed, scale, and efficiency needed for the next generation of AI infrastructure."

Fabric.AI is developing a portfolio of semiconductor technologies designed to help transform traditional data centers into AI factories—purpose-built systems optimized for the production of intelligence at scale. The Company's flagship initiative is focused on MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology designed to improve communications performance within next-generation AI infrastructure.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with management, please visit the conference website or contact the Company's investor relations department at ir@fabric-ai.co. Additional conference details are expected to be made available by Canaccord Genuity prior to the event.

About Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

The Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference brings together institutional investors from across the globe with some of the best and most promising growth companies in our core sectors - Technology, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Sustainability, Industrials, and Consumer & Retail.

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI is an infrastructure company building a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies to power AI factories — smart data centers optimized for producing intelligence at scale. The Company has exited its prior digital asset treasury strategy to focus on what it believes is a significantly larger opportunity in AI infrastructure.



Fabric.AI is developing MicroLED-based optical interconnects and intends to pursue other system-critical semiconductor solutions designed to unlock faster, more efficient, and more scalable AI workloads. The Company's mission is to help solve the bottlenecks of AI data centers through breakthrough technologies in AI infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "will," "would" and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected capabilities and performance of the Company's MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology; the size and growth of the interconnect market; the expected advantages of MicroLED interconnects relative to copper-based and laser-based alternatives; the existence of non-disclosure agreements with chipmakers and the possibility that such discussions may or may not result in commercial agreements; the Company's plans to develop a broader suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for AI workloads; the anticipated benefits of the Company's collaboration with Kopin Corporation; the Company's strategic vision to become a foundational technology provider for AI infrastructure; the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified executive talent, including through the Egon Zehnder engagement; and the expected role and impact of planned personnel additions on the Company’s operations. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.



Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the Company's MicroLED-based interconnect technology is at an early stage of development and may not achieve the anticipated performance; the Company's dependence on its collaboration with Kopin Corporation for critical MicroLED technology components and intellectual property, and the risk that such collaboration may not produce commercially viable products or may be terminated; non-disclosure agreements with prospective customers or partners may not lead to commercial relationships, supply agreements, or revenue; the Company may be unable to successfully develop or commercialize additional semiconductor technologies; the markets for AI infrastructure and optical interconnect technologies are rapidly evolving and highly competitive, with established copper-based and laser-based incumbents; the Company has limited operating history in the AI semiconductor industry, which makes evaluating its business and future prospects difficult; the Company may require substantial additional capital to fund the development and commercialization of its technologies, and such capital may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's transition from its prior digital asset treasury strategy involves risks; and the Company may face intellectual property risks, including the ability to protect its proprietary technology and avoid infringement of third-party rights.



A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IR Contact:

CORE IR

212-644-0924

ir@fabric-ai.co



Media Contact:

Fabric.AI

press@fabric-ai.co

www.fabricai.com