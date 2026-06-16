Arkadium Launches GameLab to Help Make AI Real-World Ready

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkadium today launched GameLab, a new AI training and evaluation platform designed to help make AI more dependable in real-world environments. Through live gameplay benchmarking and access to one of the world's largest datasets of complex human decision-making, GameLab helps AI labs measure, train, and improve model reasoning.

While today's frontier AI models can write code, draft research, and solve complex math equations, many still struggle with planning, memory, and judgment. As AI expands into higher-stakes domains, models must operate in dynamic environments where conditions change, tradeoffs emerge, and decisions have consequences.

GameLab is a dedicated division within Arkadium built to help close that gap. Powered by Arkadium's gameplay ecosystem - 22 million monthly players, 1.7 billion gameplays per year, 150 billion human decisions, 200 billion gameplay images, more than 100 games, and 50+ player archetypes - GameLab gives AI developers access to one of the world's richest datasets of human reasoning. Unlike static internet data, gameplay captures how people make decisions, adapt to changing conditions, recover from mistakes, and solve problems over time. These signals can help train more capable AI models while providing a more realistic way to evaluate performance. GameLab has already signed agreements with the leading Frontier Labs.

“We launched GameLab to close the gap between where AI is today and where it needs to be tomorrow,” said Kenny Rosenblatt, CEO of Arkadium. “Through the power of gameplay, GameLab reveals the hidden capability gaps in today's frontier models. While these systems are remarkably impressive, they still make basic mistakes, struggle with judgment under uncertainty, and frequently fail at long-term strategic decision-making when information is incomplete. GameLab doesn't just identify these weaknesses, we help solve them. By combining real human gameplay data, rigorous evaluations, training pipelines, and interactive environments, we give AI developers the tools they need to build models that are more capable, reliable, and ultimately more real-world ready.”

At launch, GameLab offers a suite of human data, benchmarking, training, and evaluation capabilities powered by Arkadium's gameplay ecosystem, including:

Human Data : Access to one of the world's richest datasets of human decision-making generated from billions of gameplay interactions.

: Access to one of the world's richest datasets of human decision-making generated from billions of gameplay interactions. Bespoke Solutions : Custom datasets and purpose-built games tailored to specific research objectives.

: Custom datasets and purpose-built games tailored to specific research objectives. Environments : Structured game environments for training, evaluation, and reinforcement learning.

: Structured game environments for training, evaluation, and reinforcement learning. Benchmarking : Real-world model evaluation through head-to-head competitions, leaderboards, Cognitive Index Scores, and custom testing.

: Real-world model evaluation through head-to-head competitions, leaderboards, Cognitive Index Scores, and custom testing. RL & Training: Support for fine-tuning, reinforcement learning, and multimodal model development across language, vision, and world models.

GameLab launches with public leaderboards across three games (Block Champ, Daily Crossword, and Gin Rummy), with new games added every month. Each leaderboard compares leading AI models not only against one another, but also against an average human baseline. This allows GameLab to measure and visualize the gap between AI and human decision-making.

When models encounter games they have not been explicitly trained on, their performance often drops significantly, revealing limitations in reasoning, planning, and generalization. Humans, by contrast, can apply prior knowledge to unfamiliar situations and make effective decisions even under uncertainty.

Today's most advanced AI models still struggle with this type of generalization. That is why games provide such a valuable testing environment: they are safe, measurable, and highly effective at exposing the strengths and weaknesses of AI cognition.

The current status of the GameLab leaderboard is the following:

GameLab is built by a multidisciplinary team of game developers, designers, software engineers, data scientists, and AI/ML researchers operating inside Arkadium's profitable, 25-year-old business, giving the team continuous access to real human gameplay, production-grade infrastructure, and a live player ecosystem that purpose-built research labs cannot easily replicate.

GameLab is available now at https://www.gamelab.com. Organizations interested in AI benchmarking, human decision-making datasets, or model training partnerships can learn more through the platform, or by contacting info@gamelab.com.

About GameLab

GameLab is an AI training and evaluation platform designed to help make AI more real-world ready. Built on 22 million monthly players, 1.7 billion annual gameplays, 150 billion human decisions, and more than 200 billion gameplay images across 100+ games, it helps organizations benchmark, train, and improve AI models using real-world human decision-making data and live gameplay environments. Built by Arkadium, a gaming company with more than 25 years of experience, GameLab is already being used by leading frontier AI labs to evaluate model performance and develop more capable AI systems. GameLab is available now at www.gamelab.com and https://x.com/gamelabai.

About Arkadium

Arkadium is the ultimate destination for browser-based games (BBGs) featuring over 1,000 games including perennial favorites Family Feud, Mahjong Dimensions, and Word Wipe. Millions of players enjoy games worldwide at Arkadium.com and also its wide distribution network including partnered sites USA Today, AARP, The Washington Post, and Microsoft. Founded in 2001 by husband and wife team, Kenny Rosenblatt and Jessica Rovello, Arkadium makes games you can feel good about. Its mission is to create and curate quality browser-based games that can be enjoyed by grown-ups anywhere, anytime. The company is headquartered in New York with a studio in Portugal and has been recognized as a 'Best Place to Work' by Inc. Magazine, Ad Age, Crain's New York and more. To learn more, visit Arkadium.com or follow on LinkedIn.

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