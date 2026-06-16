Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo Expands with the Co-Located Data Center Excellence Summit to Scale the Infrastructure Behind the AI Economy

NEW ORLEANS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Broadband Nation Expo today announces the launch of the co-located Data Center Excellence Summit, convening industry leaders to scale the infrastructure behind the AI economy. The Summit is produced in partnership with Fierce Network and the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) and takes place November 18-19 at the Hilton Riverside New Orleans in New Orleans, LA.

The two-day Summit offers:

Keynote Address entitled “The Infrastructure Behind the AI Economy”

Fireside Chat entitled “Can Infrastructure Keep Up with AI? The Race for Connectivity”

Six Data Center Excellence Summit Track Sessions Designing for AI: Next-Generation Data Center Architectures Securing the Data Center: From Cyber to Physical Infrastructure Power. Land. Capital. Talent. — What Will Limit Data Center Growth? Aligning Policy with Data Center Growth Community Impact: Power, Water, and Public Acceptance Global Competition and the Future of Digital Infrastructure







Additional sessions and speakers will be announced in the coming months.

Plus, the Summit will host a Data Center Pavilion on the show floor.

The Data Center Excellence Summit will also include Data Center Connect, a hosted buyer program connecting data center executives with vendors who can help support their growth goals.

Registration for the Data Center Excellence Summit also includes access to Broadband Nation Expo, providing attendees with even greater opportunities to connect with industry leaders, attend educational sessions, and participate in networking receptions and events.

“The addition of a data center focused Summit is a natural evolution for our event,” said David Drain, Show Director, Broadband Nation Expo. “By offering our audience this additional education, exploration of solutions and networking opportunities, we are helping attendees create ideas, partnerships and innovations faster than before.”

TIA’s Data Center Excellence Initiative

AI, cloud computing, and digital services are driving unprecedented growth in global data center infrastructure. Meeting demand by 2030 will require an estimated $6.7T in capital investment, underscoring the need for scalable, consistent quality. To address this, TIA is advancing the development of the Data Center Excellence initiative (DCE 9000), an industry-led initiative to unify operators, suppliers, and ecosystem partners around common quality frameworks that improve performance, reduce duplicative audits, and strengthen the data center supply chain.

“Bringing the Data Center Excellence Summit alongside Broadband Nation Expo reflects the convergence we’re seeing across digital infrastructure. As AI and data demands accelerate, the industry needs a stronger focus on quality, resilience, and trusted supply chains. This Summit creates a shared forum for operators, suppliers, and policymakers to align on the standards and best practices required to scale with confidence,” said David Stehlin, CEO, TIA.

The Data Center Excellence Summit call for speakers is now open through July 31. Click here for more information.

For additional information on the Data Center Excellence Summit and to register, visit BroadbandNationExpo.com/DataCenterSummit.

Stay connected with the latest updates by following Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X .

Partnership opportunities for Broadband Nation Expo and Data Center Excellence Summit can be explored by contacting Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com .

About Broadband Nation Expo

Broadband Nation Expo is the nation’s largest meeting ground for the U.S. broadband, digital infrastructure, and connectivity ecosystem– bringing together the decision-makers building, funding, deploying, and operating the networks that will power America’s future. Broadband Nation Expo takes place November 18-20 in New Orleans, LA.

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) advances trusted digital infrastructure for a connected world. Representing more than 400 companies globally, TIA brings industry and government together through standards development, government advocacy, certifications, and industry programs to support resilient, innovative infrastructure. Accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), TIA plays a central role in shaping the future of global digital infrastructure.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Katie Williams

Broadband Nation Expo

kwilliams@questex.com