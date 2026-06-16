Alterra IOS Expands Texas Presence with 6-Property Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio in San Antonio

Aerial view of 727 N WW White Road in San Antonio (Credit: Alterra IOS)

SAN ANTONIO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterra IOS (“Alterra”), a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) sector that has acquired more than 480 sites nationwide, today announced the acquisition of six IOS properties totaling 23.5 usable acres and 172,141 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. All six sites are located in the San Antonio metropolitan area, bringing the firm’s total market acquisitions to 18 properties spanning 96.5 usable acres. The leased portion of the portfolio is occupied by a variety of national tenants across the building materials, equipment rental and logistics industries.

“San Antonio remains a strategically important IOS market due to its sustained population growth, substantial infrastructure investment and broader industrial activity,” said Gavin Weaver, Vice President of Acquisitions at Alterra IOS. “These new locations add high-quality infill sites to our portfolio, further strengthening Alterra’s presence in Central Texas.”

The six newly acquired properties are strategically located near San Antonio’s vast network of interstate highways and logistics hubs. Property-specific details are summarized below:

18630 & 18740 Goll Street, San Antonio : Two adjacent properties consisting of 5.6 usable acres, 2.5 acres and 3.1 acres, respectively, with 67,824 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across three buildings. The portfolio is strategically positioned twenty miles east of downtown San Antonio, benefitting from immediate access to Loop 160 and I-35 and offering efficient northbound access to Austin. The site is partially leased to a national weatherproofing service provider. The off-market transaction was brought to Alterra by Carson Byrd of Llano Realty Partners.





: Two adjacent properties consisting of 5.6 usable acres, 2.5 acres and 3.1 acres, respectively, with 67,824 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across three buildings. The portfolio is strategically positioned twenty miles east of downtown San Antonio, benefitting from immediate access to Loop 160 and I-35 and offering efficient northbound access to Austin. The site is partially leased to a national weatherproofing service provider. The off-market transaction was brought to Alterra by Carson Byrd of Llano Realty Partners. 7059 Pipestone, Schertz: 5.1 usable acres with 30,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Located in the Schertz submarket, the site offers functional yard area and strong regional connectivity to San Antonio and Austin within the I-35 industrial corridor. The property is fully leased to a national distributor of interior building products. The site was acquired directly via an off-market transaction.





5.1 usable acres with 30,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Located in the Schertz submarket, the site offers functional yard area and strong regional connectivity to San Antonio and Austin within the I-35 industrial corridor. The property is fully leased to a national distributor of interior building products. The site was acquired directly via an off-market transaction. 8124 Bracken Creek Drive, San Antonio: 4.7 usable acres with 30,684 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across multiple buildings. The site is located in close proximity to I-35 and Loop 1604, providing efficient access to downtown San Antonio to the south and Austin to the north. The site is fully leased via a sale-leaseback with the current tenant. The off-market transaction was brought to Alterra by Will Hall of Stream Realty.





4.7 usable acres with 30,684 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across multiple buildings. The site is located in close proximity to I-35 and Loop 1604, providing efficient access to downtown San Antonio to the south and Austin to the north. The site is fully leased via a sale-leaseback with the current tenant. The off-market transaction was brought to Alterra by Will Hall of Stream Realty. 727 N WW White Road, San Antonio: 4.5 usable acres with 25,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across two buildings. The site is just one mile from the I-10 and I-410 interchange, providing direct access to the greater Central Texas region, approximately eight miles east of downtown San Antonio. The property is fully leased to a leading global equipment rental company, which uses the facility for its aerial division. The off-market transaction was brought to Alterra by Jeff Miller of Matthews Real Estate.





4.5 usable acres with 25,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across two buildings. The site is just one mile from the I-10 and I-410 interchange, providing direct access to the greater Central Texas region, approximately eight miles east of downtown San Antonio. The property is fully leased to a leading global equipment rental company, which uses the facility for its aerial division. The off-market transaction was brought to Alterra by Jeff Miller of Matthews Real Estate. 458 N WW White Road, San Antonio: 3.6 usable acres with 18,633 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across two buildings. Located in an infill industrial pocket of San Antonio, the property is just one mile from the I-10 and I-410 bypass, providing direct connectivity to the greater Central Texas region. The site is primarily leased to a North American vehicle logistics company. Jeff Miller of Matthews Real Estate brought the transaction to Alterra.





Alterra has acquired more than 480 properties across 39 states as of Q2 2026, reinforcing its position as the industry’s leading owner and operator in a historically fragmented and undercapitalized asset class. As a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of IOS, Alterra’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring prime IOS locations within dense, infill logistics and transportation gateways, ensuring proximity to critical infrastructure and end-users.

About Alterra IOS

Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS , is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission critical real estate in a sector of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past ten years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, infrastructure services, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 480 properties across 39 states as of Q2 2026. The dedicated team of investment, property management, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses on a national level.