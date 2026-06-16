Upper Deck Announces License With U.S. Soccer to Produce Memorabilia for Men’s & Women’s National Teams

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is now the official home for premium and authentic memorabilia for the USMNT and USWNT. The new license with U.S. Soccer paired with the new U.S. National Soccer Team Player’s Association license expands Upper Deck’s presence in the global soccer collectibles market and extends its growth across sports. Through officially licensed Upper Deck Authenticated memorabilia, fans will have new ways to connect with some of soccer’s most celebrated athletes and commemorate their career-high moments through lasting collectibles, including Upper Deck spokesperson and former USWNT captain, Alex Morgan.

“Upper Deck has proudly supported the sport of soccer for more than 30 years – from our first ‘Upper Deck World Cup’ trading card set that released in 1993, to recently adding Alex Morgan, one of the greatest players to ever take the pitch, as an Upper Deck exclusive spokesperson,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “This collaboration not only reflects the growth of soccer in North America but reinforces our commitment to honoring American soccer’s greatest athletes while bringing fans closer to the team and players they love.”

To mark the start of the relationship, Upper Deck Authenticated is launching dedicated memorabilia collections for Alex Morgan and Trinity Rodman. Each collection will feature a curated selection of signed memorabilia, celebrating both Morgan’s legacy as one of the most iconic figures in women’s soccer alongside Rodman’s emergence as one of the game’s most exciting young stars. As part of the launch, a dual-signed print, ‘American Glory’, will be available, highlighting Morgan and Rodman sharing the pitch as part of the USWNT.

Morgan’s new collection focuses on her time representing the United States. Signed and inscribed jerseys tell the story of her time playing on the sport’s biggest stages as a member of the USWNT, including “2x US Soccer POY” and “123 Career Goals” inscriptions. Signed Team USA Olympics canvas posters, and a signed USWNT warm-up jacket are also featured in the latest drop. As an Upper Deck exclusive spokesperson, Morgan represents a natural starting point as the collectibles leader becomes the official home for U.S. Soccer memorabilia.

One of the most popular and electrifying personalities in soccer, Trinity Rodman’s first UDA collection captures the exciting and historic start to her career. The pre-order launch features several signed USWNT home and away jerseys, as well as multiple signed prints spotlighting significant moments in her career so far playing for Team USA, including winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Collectors and soccer fans can find the latest information on upcoming U.S. Soccer memorabilia at UpperDeck.com.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games, and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation, and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorite athletes and characters with unique and authentic sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as its digital trading ecosystem. The company prides itself on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

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About U.S. Soccer

Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the official governing body of the sport in the United States. Our vision is clear; we exist in service to soccer. Our ambition, working across the soccer ecosystem, is to ignite a national passion for the game. We believe soccer is more than a sport; it is a force for good. We are focused in three areas: Soccer Everywhere, ensuring everyone, everywhere experiences the joy of soccer; Soccer Success, our 27 National Teams and pro leagues winning on the world stage; and Soccer Investment, maximizing and diversifying investments to sustainably grow the game at all levels. For more information, visit ussoccer.com/ourvision .