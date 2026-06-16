NEW VIELIGHT-SUPPORTED STUDY FINDS IMPROVEMENTS IN MEMORY AND BRAIN FUNCTION IN A PILOT TRIAL FOR MILD COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT

Toronto, Ontario, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pilot trial found that participants using intranasal-transcranial photobiomodulation technology showed improvements in memory and overall cognition

Researchers saw measurable changes in brain connectivity and in biological markers linked to energy metabolism and inflammation

Findings support the need for larger studies on non-invasive, mitochondria-targeted methods for early Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 – Vielight, a leading neurotechnology company advancing brain health and performance through non-invasive light therapy, announced a new peer-reviewed study showing that adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) who used the company’s intranasal-transcranial photobiomodulation (itPBM) technology experienced improvements in memory, cognition, and brain connectivity. This light-based method is being studied for its potential in Alzheimer’s disease and brain health.

Mild cognitive impairment is often considered a transitional stage between normal aging and dementia. According to the study, more than 55 million people worldwide are living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, with nearly 10 million new cases each year.

The randomized pilot trial, published June 4, 2026, in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, studied 20 adults with MCI, which is an early stage of cognitive decline often connected to Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Those who received the treatment improved in memory and overall cognition compared to the sham group. Researchers also found changes in brain connectivity and in biological markers tied to inflammation and cellular energy production.

“This study shows the growing interest in non-invasive ways to support brain health and address cognitive decline,” said Lew Lim, founder and CEO of Vielight. “The researchers looked at cognition, biomarkers, and brain imaging all in the same study, giving a broader view of how photobiomodulation may affect the brain.”

Vielight’s itPBM technology, delivered via a device worn on the head that emits near-infrared light through the nasal cavity and across the scalp to support brain function and cognitive health. In the study, participants used the device at home for 20-minute sessions, six days per week, over six weeks.

Researchers reported high participant adherence and no serious adverse events during the six-week period.

“This study looked beyond cognitive testing alone,” said Dr. Corinne Fischer, clinician-scientist at St. Michael’s Hospital and the University of Toronto and senior author of the study. “Researchers also observed measurable changes in biological markers and brain imaging findings, providing additional insight into how photobiomodulation may be affecting the brain.”

“This study provides one of the most comprehensive looks to date at how photobiomodulation may affect cognition, biology and brain activity in mild cognitive impairment,” said Dr. Neda Rashidi-Ranjbar, Research Program Manager at St. Michael’s Hospital and lead author of the study. “While this was a small pilot trial, the findings support further research into non-invasive approaches for cognitive decline and brain health.”

Devices used in the study were provided by Vielight. The study was funded by The Hilary and Galen Weston Foundation, with in-kind support from Vielight. Study design, analysis, and publication were conducted by the independent research team.

About Vielight

Vielight develops non-invasive neurotechnology based on intranasal-transcranial photobiomodulation (itPBM), a targeted form of near-infrared light therapy designed to support mitochondrial activity, cerebral blood flow, and overall neurological function. Vielight’s patented system delivers light through both intranasal and transcranial pathways, enabling stimulation of deep and cortical brain regions. The technology has been studied in 30+ published research studies and 20+ clinical investigations involving more than 800 participants, including research conducted at Harvard Medical School, University of Utah, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and University of Toronto. Studies have explored effects on brain connectivity, cognition, motor performance, and neuroinflammation. Vielight devices are used by professional athletes, military veterans, and individuals worldwide seeking to support long-term brain health and cognitive performance. For more information, visit https://www.vielight.com.

Media Contact

FINN Partners

vielight@finnpartners.com

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