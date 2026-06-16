DirectDefense Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources Contract Through Carahsoft

DENVER and RESTON, Va., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectDefense, a leading cybersecurity services provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that DirectDefense has been awarded a contract through Carahsoft by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to offer technology to State and Local Governments through DIR’s Cooperative Contracts Program. This is an important credential that enables Carahsoft and its reseller partners to provide easier access to DirectDefense’s services for Texas State agencies and Federal, State and Local Governments and Educational Institutions.

“Expanding access to DirectDefense through the DIR contract is an important step in supporting Public Sector organizations that face increasing cyber risk but often encounter procurement barriers,” said Jared Ballou, VP of Growth and Strategy at DirectDefense. “Through our partnership with Carahsoft, we’re providing Texas agencies with access to continuous security testing, managed services and expert guidance that helps them identify and reduce risk over time and strengthen resilience across both IT and OT environments.”

Most State and Local Government executives prefer cloud-based platforms but often lack dedicated security and Information Technology (IT) experts to vet new technology. DIR's Cooperative Contracts Program serves as a procurement vehicle for a wide range of IT products and services. Many Texas Public Sector agencies require or strongly encourage vendors to be listed under DIR's contracts, ensuring transparency, compliance and cost-effectiveness in the procurement process.

This contract broadens DirectDefense’s reach within Texas, enabling more State and Local agencies to procure DirectDefense’s cybersecurity solutions designed to help agencies continuously identify and reduce risk across IT and OT environments. Through ongoing security testing, risk assessments and managed detection and response, organizations gain visibility into their security posture and can prioritize and focus resources on the risks that matter most.

Built to support Government requirements, DirectDefense combines expert-led guidance with scalable services that help agencies strengthen resilience, maintain compliance and maximize the impact of existing teams.

“Carahsoft and our reseller partners are pleased to bring DirectDefense’s cybersecurity services to Texas Public Sector agencies through the DIR contract,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “This streamlined procurement process enables Texas Government agencies to rapidly deploy advanced OT and ICS security solutions and services across critical environments, empowering them with enhanced visibility and response capabilities. By expanding our partnership through this contract, we continue to jointly drive digital transformation across Government agencies.”

DirectDefense’s cybersecurity services and solutions are available through Carahsoft’s DIR-CPO-6151 and TIPS Contract #220105. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or DirectDefense@carahsoft.com. Explore DirectDefense’s solutions here.

DirectDefense was also a sponsor for DIR’s Annual Information Security Forum (ISF), a premier cybersecurity event for Texas State and Local Government and public education institutions.

About DIR

The mission of the Texas Department of Information Resources is to serve Texas government by leading the state's technology strategy, protecting state technology infrastructure, and offering innovative and cost-effective solutions for all levels of government. Visit DIR at https://www.dir.texas.gov.

About DirectDefense

DirectDefense provides enterprise risk assessments, penetration testing, ICS/SCADA security services, and 24/7 managed security services for companies of all sizes. Focused on building security resiliency, the firm offers comprehensive security testing services with specialization in application security, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and compliance assurance testing. Its team of highly talented consultants has worked with the majority of the Fortune 100 companies, in industries such as power and utility, gaming, retail, financial, media, travel, aerospace, healthcare, and technology. More information can be found at www.directdefense.com .

Contact

Bethany Kozal

DirectDefense

bkozal@directdefense.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com