BOS to Participate in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026 on June 23–24, 2026

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies for the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors, today announced that it will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026, to be held on June 23–24, 2026. Representing the Company, CEO Eyal Cohen and CFO Moshe Zeltzer will deliver a company presentation at 9:30 AM ET on June 23, followed by one-on-one meetings with pre-qualified investors on June 24.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2.

For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2026, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with BOS, please visit the conference website at: https://www.iaccessalpha.com.

A live webcast of BOS’s presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3165/54162, and a replay will be accessible following the event. The presentation will also be available on the Company’s website under the 'Events and Presentations' section.

For more information about BOS and its investor relations activities, please visit www.boscom.com.

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for customers worldwide in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates through three specialized divisions:

Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision. RFID Division: Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control.

Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division: Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing innovative solutions.





For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit www.boscom.com .

For additional information, contact:

Toni McLaughlin, Director

Allele Communications | +1 7862907095 | tmclaughlin@allelecommunications.com

Eyal Cohen, CEO

BOS | +972-542525925 | eyac@boscom.com