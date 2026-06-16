For Kyivstar Customers in Ukraine, Out of Coverage No Longer Means Out of Touch

Powered by Starlink Mobile, Kyivstar customers can access satellite-ready apps even when there is no terrestrial signal, starting with Viber, WhatsApp and Google Maps

Dubai, Kyiv, and New York, June 16, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator and the parent company of Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), today announced that Kyivstar customers in Ukraine can now access satellite-ready apps, even where there is no terrestrial coverage or during prolonged power outages. Starting with Viber, WhatsApp and Google Maps, Kyivstar customers with a compatible smartphone can now message and find their way with data connectivity from Starlink Mobile.

In situations where the traditional mobile network is unavailable, reaching family or emergency services can be what matters most. Expanding data capabilities to the satellite-to-mobile service builds on Kyivstar’s earlier launch of text messaging via Starlink Mobile satellites. Now, supported apps will switch automatically to a satellite data connection so customers can send and receive voice and video notes, messages and photos, and use maps and navigation.

“Our job as a digital operator is to keep people connected to what matters, even when they are far from the nearest town or facing disruptions to the terrestrial network,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON Group. “This starts with messaging and maps, and we plan to extend it to more digital services, including Kyivstar’s own Helsi e-health service and the ride-hailing app Uklon.”

“We have already seen strong demand for text messaging powered by Starlink Mobile. Now, where there is no terrestrial coverage, customers can also communicate over apps and use maps they already rely on. We will build on this as the technology develops,” said Oleksandr Komarov, President of Kyivstar Group.

Kyivstar plans to support more apps over time as they are adapted for Starlink Mobile, including services that help businesses keep operating through disruption.

About Starlink Mobile

Starlink Mobile is the world’s only and largest constellation with 650 launched satellites in low-Earth orbit that delivers data, voice, video and messaging to devices in remote locations. Connecting millions of customers across six continents, Starlink satellites work with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. Acting like a cell phone tower in space with the most advanced phased array antennas in the world that connect seamlessly across the Starlink network over lasers to any point in the globe, it enables network integration similar to a standard roaming partner. Starlink is the world’s largest 4G coverage provider and partners with Mobile Network Operators all over the world. Learn more here and follow @Starlink on X.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity customers and more than 228 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange. Kyivstar’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in relation to VEON’s cooperation with Starlink and the future availability of more satellite-ready apps.

VEON media contact

pr@veon.com