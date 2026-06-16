CleanChoice Energy Continues to Make Renewable Energy More Accessible, Expands Into Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanChoice Energy (“CleanChoice”), the first U.S. company to bring ‘farm-to-table’ clean energy to consumers: both owning renewable energy facilities and providing 100% clean electricity directly to homes and businesses, announced its expansion into three new states: Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Now, nearly 1.5 million households across these states can join the hundreds of thousands of customers who have already signed up with CleanChoice to access clean energy for their homes and businesses.

“Families and businesses across the Northeast are ready to break free from fossil fuels, but it has to be easy,” said Christy Bumpers, Head of Retail at CleanChoice. “By expanding the markets we serve, CleanChoice is making renewable energy more accessible at a time when it’s needed most: amidst surging energy demand, a strained and aging energy grid, and the accelerating climate crisis. Choosing renewable energy is the single most impactful choice an individual or business can make to protect our planet—and we just made that choice effortless for people across Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.”

How Switching to CleanChoice Works

Recognizing that many people want to support renewable energy but are unable to invest in putting solar panels on their own residence or business, CleanChoice works to make clean energy more accessible by enabling consumers to sign up for renewable energy in just two minutes.

It’s easy to sign up online and access clean energy without changing your utility. Once making the switch, CleanChoice ensures all of the electricity you use in your home or business is replenished on the grid with pollution-free energy from regional wind and solar farms. Your bill will continue to come from the same utility, with a new line item for 100% clean energy supplied by CleanChoice included on it.

On average, a CleanChoice customer helps prevent more than 5,382 lbs of coal from being burned each year. Customers receive impact statements that detail the positive impact of their support, energy-saving tips, and updates on CleanChoice-owned solar projects.

Growing List of Utility Companies that CleanChoice Operates With

With the expansion into three new states, customers of the following utilities now have the option to sign up with CleanChoice:

Rhode Island Energy

Unitil

Eversource

Electric Co-op

Liberty

Central Maine Power

Versant Power



For a full list of utilities that CleanChoice operates with, visit this link .

Continued Expansion of CleanChoice

CleanChoice continues to expand its services into new markets while also working to help expand the supply of clean energy to the grid. With the addition of Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, CleanChoice now operates in 10 states plus Washington, D.C., including Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The company also continues to expand its solar projects across the Eastern U.S. to help support the ever-increasing energy demand to power our daily lives. CleanChoice currently operates a solar project in Franklin County, Penn. that is interconnected to the PJM electric grid and is developing additional solar projects in Kylertown, Penn., Washington and Rensselaer Counties in N.Y., and Bertie and Halifax Counties in N.C.

For more information, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com .

ABOUT CLEANCHOICE ENERGY

CleanChoice Energy is one of the leading 100% renewable energy suppliers in the U.S. providing ‘farm-to-table’ clean energy, connecting consumers with alternative ways to access clean energy. CleanChoice has redefined cleantech, making it easy for people to live cleaner lives with pollution-free, renewable energy for their homes and businesses. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is majority-owned by funds managed by True Green Capital Management LLC. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com .

Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

FINN Partners

CleanChoiceEnergy@finnpartners.com