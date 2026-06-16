Virdee Expands Hospitality Platform to Power Agentic AI for Hotel Operations and Guest Experiences

Austin, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virdee, a leader in digital guest experience technology and check-in automation, today announced the next evolution of its hospitality technology platform: an agentic AI foundation called the Virdee Intelligence Platform designed to help hotels automate guest engagement, streamline operations, and capture more revenue across the guest journey. The company also introduced Virdee.ai as the next expression of its brand, reflecting Virdee’s expanding role in bringing artificial intelligence into the core operating layer of hotels.

For years, Virdee has helped hospitality brands modernize guest-facing operations through digital check-in, identity verification, payments, room key issuance, upsells, kiosks, mobile web, SDK integrations, and connections into critical hotel systems. That foundation gives Virdee a unique position in the market: the company already integrates with the systems, workflows, and guest touchpoints that AI agents need to take meaningful action.

“AI in hospitality becomes powerful when it can do more than answer questions. The real opportunity is giving AI the context, integrations, and permissions to act across the guest journey and hotel operation. Virdee has been building that foundation for years,” said Branigan Mulcahy, CEO and co-founder of Virdee. “Most hotels don’t need another disconnected AI tool. They need intelligence embedded into the workflows they already run every day. That is where Virdee is focused.”

Hotels operate through a complex network of systems, including PMS, CRS, locks, payments, POS, CRM, ticketing, messaging, housekeeping, revenue management, and staff communication platforms. Guest-facing workflows often require coordination across many of these systems, which creates delays, manual handoffs, and missed revenue opportunities. Virdee’s platform already connects many of these operational layers through guest check-in, digital access, identity verification, payments, upsells, and service workflows. The company’s agentic AI strategy builds on that infrastructure, allowing hotels to deploy AI agents that can understand real-time context and take action inside existing systems.

The Virdee Intelligence Platform brings together guest context, property data, workflow automation, and system integrations to support AI-powered experiences across hotel operations. The platform is built around three core capabilities:

Guest Communications: A single AI-powered guest engagement layer manages interactions across SMS, web chat, and voice. The agent has awareness of reservation details, stay context, guest preferences, property information, and available offers, enabling it to respond instantly, support service requests, drive upsells, and escalate to staff when needed.

Agentic Process Automation: Specialized AI agents coordinate hotel workflows across departments such as front office, housekeeping, service delivery, maintenance, and revenue operations. These agents can create tasks, dispatch staff, update systems, trigger offers, and support operational decisions within property-specific guardrails.

Decision Intelligence: Hotel leaders receive real-time operational and revenue signals tied to guest behavior, property conditions, and business performance. The system surfaces recommended actions with supporting context, helping teams move from delayed reporting to continuous operational execution.

All three capabilities operate on a shared context layer, giving each agent a real-time understanding of the guest, property, stay, and available actions. Virdee expects the Virdee Intelligence Platform to create value across guest satisfaction, labor efficiency, and revenue capture including an up to a 4x increase in upsell conversion rates, up to a 75% reduction in housekeeping overtime, sub-60-second guest response times across channels, 24/7, hundreds of labor hours saved monthly per property, faster service recovery and fewer missed guest requests and more personalized guest experiences that scale.

“The impact comes from connecting intelligence directly to execution,” said Royi Haddad, VP of Engineering and chief architect of the Virdee Intelligence Platform. “When AI understands the guest, the property, and the operational workflow, it can help the hotel act faster and more consistently.”

Virdee’s approach is designed to work within the technology environments hotels already have. The platform integrates with core hospitality systems, including PMS, CRS, channel managers, locks, POS, payments, CRM, messaging, and operational platforms.

Key differentiators include:

Deep integrations across guest-facing and operational systems

Real-time guest, reservation, and property context

AI agents that can take action inside hotel workflows

Configurable guardrails aligned to each brand and property

A foundation built on proven digital guest experience infrastructure

With the launch of the Virdee Intelligence Platform and the introduction of Virdee.ai, the company is advancing a new category for hospitality technology - agentic AI built on top of the hotel operating layer.

“This is about changing what hotels can expect from their systems,” said Mulcahy. “The next generation of hospitality technology will understand what is happening, know what should happen next, and execute with the right level of control. Virdee is built to make that possible.”

About Virdee

Virdee is a hospitality technology company that helps hotels modernize the guest journey and streamline operations through digital check-in, identity verification, payments, access, upsells, kiosks, mobile web, SDK integrations, and AI-powered automation. Virdee connects with the systems hotels already use to deliver faster service, smoother operations, and more personalized guest experiences at scale.

For more information, visit https://www.virdee.ai