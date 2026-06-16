Pycnogenol® Brings a “Less-is-More” Approach to the Women’s Health Stack

GENEVA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From hydration and collagen support to elasticity, UV protection and radiance, there’s a beauty product for nearly every goal. However, a recent report found that 72% of consumers feel overwhelmed by the volume of new product launches. Many consumers today are looking to streamline their routines by embracing “skinimalism” — a less-is-more approach that focuses on smart, effective essentials over an overloaded regimen. Now, that same philosophy is moving beyond skincare and into the daily health stack, where multifunctional ingredients can support multiple areas of women’s wellness while simplifying the routine.

That shift puts Pycnogenol® French maritime pine bark extract at the center of a timely wellness conversation. Backed by over 160 clinical studies involving more than 13,000 participants, Pycnogenol® is one of the most extensively researched natural ingredients worldwide. The super antioxidant supports several foundational areas of health at once — helping women build smarter routines without adding more products, steps or complexity.

Unlike single isolated compounds, Pycnogenol® is a standardized blend of naturally occurring procyanidins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids. This unique botanical profile helps explain its broad range of benefits, with research showing support for antioxidant activity, a healthy inflammatory response, endothelial function, microcirculation and connective tissue health.





For women looking to simplify their health stack, Pycnogenol® offers support in key areas:

Women’s wellness and menopause support: Pycnogenol® has been studied across women’s life stages, with beneficial effects confirmed by 29 clinical studies including 2,370 women of all ages, without affecting hormonal levels. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled six-month study of 155 peri-menopausal women, Pycnogenol® significantly improved common menopausal symptoms compared to placebo, including headaches, tiredness, hot flashes, sweating, sleep disruption, vaginal dryness and cardiovascular concerns.

Pycnogenol® has been studied across women’s life stages, with beneficial effects confirmed by 29 clinical studies including 2,370 women of all ages, without affecting hormonal levels. In a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled six-month study of 155 peri-menopausal women, Pycnogenol® significantly improved common menopausal symptoms compared to placebo, including headaches, tiredness, hot flashes, sweating, sleep disruption, vaginal dryness and cardiovascular concerns. Skin health from within: Pycnogenol® supports skin health and beauty by helping address visible concerns tied to hydration, elasticity and uneven tone. Research shows Pycnogenol® may help reduce melasma by preventing pigment overproduction as well as increasing skin elasticity and skin moisture by stimulating the synthesis of new collagen and hyaluronic acid in the skin. In a placebo-controlled three-month study of outdoor workers in an urban area, skin elasticity improved by 13% with Pycnogenol®, while the seasonal decrease in skin moisture during the hot summer months was reduced by 14% after Pycnogenol® intake.

Pycnogenol® supports skin health and beauty by helping address visible concerns tied to hydration, elasticity and uneven tone. Research shows Pycnogenol® may help reduce melasma by preventing pigment overproduction as well as increasing skin elasticity and skin moisture by stimulating the synthesis of new collagen and hyaluronic acid in the skin. In a placebo-controlled three-month study of outdoor workers in an urban area, skin elasticity improved by 13% with Pycnogenol®, while the seasonal decrease in skin moisture during the hot summer months was reduced by 14% after Pycnogenol® intake. Healthy circulation and vascular function: Pycnogenol® supports heart and circulatory health by helping maintain healthy blood vessel function. In multiple randomized controlled trials, Pycnogenol® has been shown to improve endothelial function — a key marker of vascular health — while also helping support normal blood pressure and glucose levels through improvements in flow-mediated dilation and reductions in oxidative stress markers. Since circulation plays a foundational role in whole-body wellness, this support can influence everything from vitality and skin appearance to overall cardiovascular health.

Pycnogenol® supports heart and circulatory health by helping maintain healthy blood vessel function. In multiple randomized controlled trials, Pycnogenol® has been shown to improve endothelial function — a key marker of vascular health — while also helping support normal blood pressure and glucose levels through improvements in flow-mediated dilation and reductions in oxidative stress markers. Since circulation plays a foundational role in whole-body wellness, this support can influence everything from vitality and skin appearance to overall cardiovascular health. Joint comfort and mobility: Pycnogenol® supports comfortable movement through its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Research has shown that Pycnogenol® can help reduce inflammatory mediators, including COX-2 and 5-LOX, while another study found that polyphenols from Pycnogenol® distribute directly into the synovial fluid of osteoarthritis patients — helping explain its targeted role in joint health.





In addition to these key health benefits, recent research continues to expand Pycnogenol®’s relevance for women’s wellness, including support for lipedema-related concerns such as leg swelling, heaviness, tenderness and bruising, with women taking Pycnogenol® experiencing a 29% reduction in symptoms by day 60. Additional research also suggests Pycnogenol® may help reduce the appearance of cellulite.

“The next evolution of women’s wellness is not about adding more to the routine; it is about choosing ingredients with more intention,” says renowned natural physician and author, Dr. Fred Pescatore. “Pycnogenol® speaks directly to that shift. Its benefits are connected by foundational systems like circulation, oxidative stress balance and connective tissue support, making it a smart daily essential for women who want their health stack to feel simpler, not bigger.”

To learn more about Pycnogenol®’s partner brands and where to shop, visit Pycnogenol®: SHOP.

About Pycnogenol®

Pycnogenol® is a natural plant extract originating from the bark of the maritime pine that grows along the coast of southwest France and is found to contain a unique combination of procyanidins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids, which offer extensive natural health benefits. The extract has been widely studied for the past 40 years and has more than 450 published studies and review articles ensuring safety and efficacy as an ingredient. Today, Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide. For more information, visit www.pycnogenol.com.

About Horphag Research

Horphag Research is the exclusive worldwide distributor for Pycnogenol® (pic-noj-en-all) brand French maritime pine bark extract. Pycnogenol® is a registered trademark of Horphag Research. For its patented ingredient, Pycnogenol®, Horphag Research has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Research Award, Nutraceutical Business & Technology Safety & Quality Award, SupplySide West Scientific Excellence Award and The American Botanical Council's Tyler Research Award. Horphag Research has the exclusive rights to market and sell Pycnogenol® worldwide and benefits from more than 40 years of scientific research assuring the safety and efficacy of Pycnogenol® as a dietary supplement.

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