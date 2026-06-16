Canon U.S.A. Executive Vice President and General Counsel Seymour Liebman Named to Long Island Press Power List for 14th Straight Year

Melville, NY, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, proudly announces that Seymour Liebman, executive vice president and general counsel, has once again been named to the prestigious Long Island Press Power List – his 14th consecutive year of recognition.

Schneps Media, which publishes the Long Island Press, named the region’s most dynamic and influential figures in business, education, government, and philanthropy, with Liebman once again earning recognition as a key part of Long Island’s innovation economy. The honorees were recognized at the Long Island Press Power List Networking and Awards Gala dinner on June 11 at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

“It is once again a profound honor and a truly humbling experience to be included alongside so many of Long Island’s most respected and successful leaders on the Long Island Press Power List,” Liebman said. “This recognition is a direct testament to the dedication of the entire Canon U.S.A. team, whose tireless efforts drive our innovation in digital imaging and strengthen our commitment to the local community. I extend my sincere congratulations to my fellow honorees on this momentous occasion. Canon U.S.A. remains deeply proud to be an active corporate citizen, and we look forward to continuing to meet the evolving needs of our customers both now and in the future.”

A steadfast leader since joining Canon U.S.A. in 1974, Liebman has worked tirelessly to build the company into one of Long Island’s premier organizations. His commitment to the community is reflected in his frequent collaborations with local schools and organizations to mentor future leaders. Under his guidance, Canon’s North American headquarters in Melville has become a shining symbol of corporate citizenship and sustainable infrastructure.

Liebman joined the Canon U.S.A. accounting division as a manager and was promoted to vice president in 1987. In 1989, he established the in-house legal department and in 1996, he was promoted to executive vice president and general manager for administration and regional operations as well as being named general counsel. In addition to these positions, Mr. Liebman was appointed chief administrative officer in 2008. Liebman currently serves as the executive vice president, chief administrative officer, and general counsel of Canon U.S.A., Inc., and senior managing executive officer of Canon Inc., Japan.

He was inducted into the Power List Hall of Fame in 2017 and has remained a fixture on the list ever since, including being named an ICON in 2025. As a driving force behind Long Island’s economic, technological, and legal sectors, Liebman has earned a reputation as one of the areas most respective and transformative figures.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years*. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.





* Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.