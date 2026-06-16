Behavioral Health Insights and HealthVerity Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock CNS Mental Health Real-World Insights

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and PHILADELPHIA, Penn., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behavioral Health Insights (BHI), a leading provider of clinically accurate, comprehensive behavioral health real-world data, and HealthVerity, a leader in privacy-protected real-world data technology and data exchange, today announced a strategic partnership designed to expand access to research-ready behavioral health data and enable privacy-compliant linkage with broader healthcare datasets for more complete real-world evidence generation.

Behavioral health research and evidence generation are often slowed by fragmented and incomplete datasets—especially when studies rely on claims-only sources that can miss key clinical outcomes, severity measures, and other behavioral health-specific contexts. Through this partnership, BHI and HealthVerity will support pharmaceutical, federal, and research organizations seeking more complete behavioral health insights to accelerate research, improve patient care, and enable confident decision-making across real-world evidence (RWE) and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) teams.

BHI delivers clinically accurate, comprehensive real-world data for CNS mental health researchers and is built from 25 years of rich longitudinal EMR data that is curated into research-ready, compliant datasets sourced from more than 2,000 behavioral health and mental health agencies across 49 states and Washington, D.C. The dataset includes over 654 million patient encounters and 16.7 million unique patients, providing broad coverage and deep clinical and demographic detail.

“Behavioral health data is uniquely complex, and too often the clinical detail needed for meaningful research gets lost,” said Reyna Klesh, Senior Director of RWD Operations at Behavioral Health Insights. “Our focus is on delivering behavioral health data that accurately reflects real‑world care, so researchers can study outcomes, severity, and treatment patterns with confidence.”

The partnership will also leverage HealthVerity privacy-protected data exchange capabilities to support privacy-compliant data linkage—enabling eligible customers to connect behavioral health insights with additional data assets without exchanging protected health information (PHI), and helping teams pursue more robust, fit-for-purpose analyses.

“Pharmaceutical companies need behavioral health evidence that can stand up to real-world scrutiny and integrate seamlessly with broader research efforts,” said Benjamin Sacchetti, Vice President of Partnerships and Business Development at HealthVerity. “By pairing Behavioral Health Insights’ deep behavioral health data with privacy-protected data connectivity, we’re helping life sciences teams generate more complete evidence and support smarter, faster decision-making.”

About Behavioral Health Insights

Behavioral Health Insights delivers clinically accurate, comprehensive real-world data for behavioral health for CNS mental health researchers to accelerate research, improve patient care, and support confident decision-making. Built from 25 years of rich longitudinal EMR data and sourced from more than 2,000 behavioral health agencies, BHI offers research-ready, compliant datasets with broad national coverage and deep clinical and demographic detail.

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity is the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange, transforming how healthcare and life sciences organizations connect and analyze disparate patient data. By enabling access to the industry’s largest RWD ecosystem, HealthVerity supports critical applications in clinical development, commercial strategy, regulatory decision-making and public health.