High Torque. High Power. Low price. New APEX™ by BendPak AT26 Tire Changer

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built for professionals but affordable for enthusiasts, the new APEX™ by BendPak AT26 swing-arm tire changer tackles today’s toughest tire-changing challenges (including low-profile, stiff-sidewall and larger-diameter tires) without breaking a sweat … or the bank.

Designed around the features that matter most—without the add-ons that can drive up complexity and cost— the AT26 delivers consistent, reliable performance for mounting and demounting tires.

Key performance features include:

High-torque electric turntable drive. Provides smooth, controlled rotation in both directions.

Provides smooth, controlled rotation in both directions. Rigid swing arm tower and spring-assisted tool shaft. Ensures precise tool positioning with minimal deflection for repeatability and wheel protection.

Ensures precise tool positioning with minimal deflection for repeatability and wheel protection. High-power bead-breaking system. Delivers fast bead loosening on stubborn tire assemblies.

Delivers fast bead loosening on stubborn tire assemblies. Multi-axis adjustable bead breaker blade. Offers multiple approach angles with minimal flex and wear.

Offers multiple approach angles with minimal flex and wear. Dual mount and demount heads. Includes both hardened steel and polymer heads for durability or delicate wheel finishes.

Includes both hardened steel and polymer heads for durability or delicate wheel finishes. Standard wheel protection components. Plastic clamp covers and protective accessories prevent metal-to-metal contact on expensive wheels.

“The APEX AT26 tire changer is a dependable, no-nonsense choice for small shops, track support and home garages that don’t require all the productivity enhancements of a high-volume tire operation,” explains Tyler Rex, BendPak senior director of marketing. “The AT26 has the power and precision to get the job done.”

Protects Operators and Wheels

The APEX AT26 has an ergonomic control layout, with upfront intuitive controls to improve workflow efficiency and reduce operator fatigue. Bead mount helper rollers maintain bead pressure for safer and easier mounting and demounting.

Multiple design features work together to prevent damage to high-value performance, custom and OE alloy wheels, as well as painted, machined or clear-coated rims.

More Uptime, Zero Hassle

The APEX AT26 is engineered with long-life components that reduce maintenance and maximize uptime. A brushless AC motor provides consistent power with lower heat and wear. A sealed, maintenance-free gearbox ensures smooth operation over years of daily use. It’s backed by BendPak’s industry-leading warranty, customer service and support.

The APEX AT26 tire changer handles wheels up to 50 inches in diameter and 15 inches wide. It offers external rim clamping from 10 to 22 inches and internal rim clamping from 12 to 24 inches.

Learn more about the APEX by BendPak AT26 swing-arm tire changer at bendpak.com/at26.

About APEX by BendPak

Launched in 2025 by leading lift and equipment manufacturer BendPak Inc., APEX by BendPak is a brand designed for value-conscious buyers looking for high-quality equipment, reliability and support at a lower price point. It offers “quality you can afford” in garage and trailer ramps, two-post lifts, tire changers, wheel balancers, and accessories. Learn more at bendpak.com/apex.

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, Grand Prix®, APEX™, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment. Visit www.bendpak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

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