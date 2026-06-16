Virtuix Expands Defense Presence at TSIS 2026 Following U.S. Air Force Award and Marine Corps Collaboration

Company to Demonstrate AI-Enabled Simulation Technologies to Government, Defense, and Military Training Personnel

AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, immersive simulation systems, today announced that it will showcase its expanding defense portfolio at the Training and Simulation Industry Symposium (“TSIS”) 2026, following a series of recent milestones with the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. TSIS is one of the defense industry's premier events for military training and simulation.

At TSIS, Virtuix will demonstrate both its AI-driven Virtual Terrain Walk ("VTW") platform and Forward Arming and Refueling Point ("FARP") trainer to military leaders and government officials seeking next-generation solutions to enhance operational readiness and mission effectiveness.

Virtuix arrives at TSIS with growing momentum in the defense ecosystem, following recent announcements across all four major branches of the U.S. Military. In May 2026, the Company was selected by the U.S. Air Force for Phase I funding through the AFWERX SBIR program to further develop its VTW platform. Virtuix also announced that the U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command (“TECOM”), through strategic partner KBR, appointed Virtuix as the lead integrator to develop a multi-user virtual infantry training system using four Omni One omni-directional treadmills.

Additional momentum includes sales of Omni One units to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and Yokota Air Base in Japan, and a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Navy. Virtuix’s defense initiatives now span all four major branches of the U.S. military through funding awards, research agreements, and simulation development programs.

“Virtuix is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI, immersive simulation, and military readiness,” said Jan Goetgeluk. “TSIS provides an important opportunity to demonstrate how full-body immersion, spatial computing, and AI-enabled terrain reconstruction can support next-generation mission planning and operational training.”

VTW is an AI-enabled, mission planning and rehearsal platform that allows warfighters to physically maneuver through geo-specific virtual environments reconstructed from real-world terrain. The FARP Trainer, developed in collaboration with Vigilante for evaluation by the U.S. Marine TECOM, enables personnel to physically move throughout a virtual Forward Arming and Refueling Point, helping improve training realism and operational readiness.

Military organizations globally are increasing investment in AI-enabled simulations and spatial computing technologies designed to improve readiness while reducing training costs and operational risk.

Training and Simulation Industry Symposium

Date: June 17 – 18, 2026

Location: Rosen Center, Orlando, Florida

Format: Panels and Q&A sessions

Attendees: Jan Goetgeluk (CEO), David Allan (President), Joe Nolan (Director of Federal Biz Dev)

Conference Website: Here

To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative. You may also email your request to VTIX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, healthcare, and defense markets. The company’s premier portfolio of “Omni” omni-directional treadmills enables users to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other immersive virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR, spatial computing, and AI-driven immersive experiences. For more information, visit virtuix.com .

Please visit the Company’s new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com .

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com