Luotea Plc - Managers' Transactions: Antti Niitynpää

Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

16 June 2026 at 4:15 p.m.





Luotea Oyj - Managers' Transactions: Antti Niitynpää

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Antti Niitynpää

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Luotea Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 161741/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-06-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000592464

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 35 Unit price: 1.918 EUR

(2): Volume: 1437 Unit price: 1.918 EUR

(3): Volume: 145 Unit price: 1.918 EUR

(4): Volume: 1002 Unit price: 1.916 EUR

(5): Volume: 764 Unit price: 1.916 EUR

(6): Volume: 864 Unit price: 1.916 EUR

(7): Volume: 525 Unit price: 1.916 EUR

(8): Volume: 300 Unit price: 1.918 EUR

(9): Volume: 182 Unit price: 1.918 EUR

(10): Volume: 46 Unit price: 1.916 EUR



Aggregated transactions (10):

Volume: 5300 Volume weighted average price: 1.91679 EUR

LUOTEA PLC



More information:

Heikki Eskola, General Counsel, +358 50 586 5907

Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.luotea.com