DIAGNOS Submits Modified and Updated Health Canada Licence Application for CARA System Platform

BROSSARD, Quebec, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a company dedicated to the early detection of eye-related health using Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques, is pleased to announce that it has submitted a modified and updated application for a Class II medical device licence for its proprietary CARA System platform to Health Canada.

Following detailed guidance from Health Canada in the fall of 2025, the Corporation's collaborative interactions have resulted in a comprehensive, advanced image analysis platform. The CARA System is designed to revolutionize how optometrists view, analyze, and interpret fundus photography. In integrating image enhancement and an interpretability tool directly into the clinical workflow, CARA delivers detailed analytical insights that support clinical findings during comprehensive examinations, ensuring practitioners always remain the final authority on patient care. CARA System includes CARA-Enhancement, CARA-AM detect, CARA-DR and CARA-MVA.

While it is standard policy for DIAGNOS not to comment on the details of ongoing regulatory review, in this submission the company will make an exception in stating that the Corporation has strictly followed the frameworks and guidance provided by Health Canada. Following this thorough review process, management anticipates a positive regulatory outcome and is ready to answer any questions from the agency.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

This news release may contain forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.