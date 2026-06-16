Fresh Departments Drive Grocery Trust for 91% of U.S. Shoppers, Logile Survey Finds

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery retailers are fighting for loyalty in a market where shoppers have more choices than ever, including delivery and online alternatives. New research from Logile, Inc. , a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, shows that trust is still won or lost in the fresh aisle.

In the Logile 2026 State of Fresh Grocery Shopping Report , 91% of 1,000 U.S. consumers surveyed in March 2026 by the third-party platform Pollfish said fresh departments strongly influence whether they trust a grocery store, pointing to produce, deli and bakery execution as the clearest signal of store quality.

The findings highlight a clear pattern: fresh is driving store loyalty and shaping how shoppers judge the entire in-store experience.

Key findings from the Logile 2026 State of Fresh Grocery Shopping Report include:

91% of respondents rated fresh departments as highly influential in determining whether they trust a grocery store, making fresh the leading signal of store reliability.

78% of respondents said they have shopped at a different grocery store because its fresh departments looked better, showing fresh quality is actively driving competitive switching.

84% said a poorly maintained produce or fresh section affects their perception of the entire store, meaning one department can reshape brand impressions.

When two stores are equally convenient, 46% chose the store with better fresh departments over the 40% who chose the one with lower prices, challenging the assumption that price always wins.

74% agreed fresh food is a main reason they still shop for groceries in person rather than online, positioning fresh as a key advantage for physical retail.

85% said the appearance of produce is significant in their purchasing decisions, reinforcing that visual cues directly influence what goes in the cart.

68% said hot prepared meals would encourage them to buy from a store’s deli or prepared foods section, pointing to potential for increased basket size tied to fresh execution.





The data suggests shoppers are making fast, sensory-based judgments about store quality and acting on them. Fresh departments are labor-intensive and perishable, but they are also becoming a powerful competitive advantage, shaping whether customers choose one store over another.

The report also indicates that in-store advantage is not guaranteed. Respondents cited freshness signals like clean displays, items without visible damage and fresh smell, while also pointing to sold-out fresh items as a recurring frustration that can send shoppers to competitors.

“Freshness is still the reason people walk into stores,” said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Logile. “You can’t replicate the look and smell of food that was just prepared through a screen. But shoppers’ expectations are rising faster than many retailers can keep up. The grocers who can execute fresh consistently, matching demand with production, labor, and inventory in real time, will keep winning trips and loyalty.”

As grocery retailers balance margin pressure, labor constraints, and expanding online options, the report points to fresh departments as a defining competitive battleground. For many shoppers, fresh is a baseline expectation and it’s one of the quickest ways they judge whether the rest of the store is run well.

Frequently asked questions about the Logile 2026 State of Fresh Grocery Shopping Report

What is the Logile 2026 State of Fresh Grocery Shopping Report?

The Logile 2026 State of Fresh Grocery Shopping Report is a consumer survey about how fresh departments affect grocery shopping behavior. Logile worked with Pollfish in March 2026 to survey 1,000 U.S. consumers ages 18+ about fresh food departments, store trust, shopping frequency, prepared foods and in-store grocery habits.

Do shoppers switch grocery stores because of fresh departments?

Yes. 78% of shoppers have chosen a different grocery store because its fresh departments looked better than their usual store's. That includes 25% who said they do this frequently. Only 5% said they have never switched stores over fresh quality.

Is fresh food more important than price for grocery shoppers?

When two grocery stores are equally convenient, 46% of shoppers said they would choose the store with better fresh departments, while 40% said they would choose the store with lower prices. Price still matters, but the data shows that fresh quality can win when location is equal.

Why do shoppers still buy groceries in stores?

Many shoppers still go to stores because they want to evaluate fresh food in person. 74% of consumers agree that fresh food departments are one of the main reasons they still shop for groceries in person.

What should grocery retailers take from the report?

Shoppers judge stores by how fresh departments look, smell and stay stocked. Retailers need labor, production planning and inventory visibility to keep fresh departments consistent throughout the day. When that breaks down, shoppers notice.

To learn more, read the full Logile 2026 State of Fresh Grocery Shopping Report .

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labor scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh operations management and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labor aligned to real demand, stronger execution and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at logile.com .