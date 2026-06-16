Levi & Korsinsky Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM)

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) lost approximately 17% per share after the company disclosed a weaker-than-expected FY 2026 revenue outlook, cutting its full-year midpoint to $1.49 billion and projecting Q2 sales roughly 5.8% below Wall Street estimates. If you lost money on OXM, submit your information now to discuss your legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Weeks before the guidance cut became public, Oxford Industries told investors in a January 12, 2026 Form 8-K filed under Regulation FD that performance during the Holiday and Resort selling seasons was "on track to meet the low end of its previously issued guidance."

Shareholders who suffered losses on their Oxford Industries investment are encouraged to click here to get more information about the OXM investigation. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the OXM Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the OXM investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of investors who purchased Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM) securities and suffered financial losses. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Oxford Industries made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue outlook, operational performance, and forward guidance. When the company subsequently cut its FY 2026 guidance and disclosed a Q2 outlook approximately 5.8% below consensus, the stock price declined 17%.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the OXM investigation? A: Investors who purchased OXM stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do OXM investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my OXM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought OXM and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities investigations involving revenue guidance issues, earnings misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171