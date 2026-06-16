NUVL Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Sale of Nuvalent to GSK

MONSEY, N.Y., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Nuvalent, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUVL) (“NUVL”) for $124.00 per share in cash to GSK in a tender offer.

The sale price is well below the price targets of multiple Wall Street analysts before the deal was announced, including:

Colleen Kusy of Robert W. Baird ($158.00 price target)

Bradley Canino of Guggenheim ($151.00 price target)

Gregory Renza of Truist Financial ($140.00 price target)

David Dai of UBS ($138.00 price target)

Laura Prendergast of Stifel Nicolaus ($135.00 price target)

John Newman of Canaccord Genuity ($126.00 price target)

If you remain a NUVL shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the sale price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/nuvalent/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

“We are investigating whether the NUVL board of directors acted in the best interests of NUVL shareholders in recommending the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the sale price is fair to NUVL shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed, including all conflicts. We encourage NUVL stockholders to contact us if they have any concerns.”

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com