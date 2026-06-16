Nautilus Solar Energy Closes $600 Million Debt Facility, Accelerating Community Solar Growth

CHICAGO, IL, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Solar Energy (“Nautilus”), one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S., today announced the renewal of its construction debt facility with a total commitment of $600 million. The transaction was backed by Nautilus’s extensive lender base and will support the construction of approximately 200MW community solar projects across the company’s portfolio.

National Bank of Canada Capital Markets, Royal Bank of Canada, and Export Development Canada served as Co-Lead Arrangers on the facility, with National Bank of Canada acting as Sole Bookrunner, Administrative Agent, Issuing Bank and Collateral Agent. Federation Des Caisses Desjardins Du Quebec, Siemens Financial Services, Inc., The Huntington National Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation also participated in the facility as lenders. The breadth of institutional participation reflects strong market confidence in Nautilus’s focus and in its proven financial discipline and consistent execution over the last twenty years.

The affordability proposition that community solar provides to customers continues to strengthen as American electricity prices remain elevated and demand for locally generated, clean energy grows. As one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S., Nautilus is quickly approaching 600 MW of operating community solar projects – a milestone few others in the industry have achieved.

“This facility reflects the deep relationships and trust that we’ve earned with the institutional lending community,” said Camelia Miu, Chief Financial Officer of Nautilus. “The size of commitment and the caliber of the partners that have committed to this facility is also a testament to our track record of execution and the strength of our portfolio. Importantly, in a time of rising electricity costs, this capital accelerates our ability to deliver affordable energy to a wider breadth of customers living in the communities that we serve.”

“We are pleased to support Nautilus and strongly value our continued partnership,” said Vincent Guimond, Managing Director, National Bank of Canada Capital Markets. “At National Bank of Canada, we’re proud to support high-quality renewable energy platforms that help expand access to affordable, locally generated clean power.” This transaction also underscores Nautilus’s continued ability to attract institutional capital at scale, and its position as one of the most trusted community solar businesses and advances its mission of making clean energy accessible, putting the company on the path of reaching of operating ~750 MW by the end of 2027.

Legal counsel for Nautilus was provided by Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP provided legal counsel for the lending parties.

About Nautilus Solar Energy

Founded in 2006, Nautilus has become one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America’s clean energy transition. Delivering affordable, clean energy solutions to residential and commercial customers, Nautilus currently operates and manages 167 community solar farms across 12 states and serves over 55,000 subscribers. It takes a unique, full-service approach to its community solar business—handling project financing, development, construction, maintenance and customer management for the entire lifespan of every project. Nautilus is backed by Power Sustainable, a multi-platform alternative asset manager and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. For more information, visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

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