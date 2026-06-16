FREELANDER 8 Showcases Strength at Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Shanghai

WUHU, China, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the global debut on April 25, the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Shanghai witnessed the first public showcase of Chery Group's FREELANDER 8 on June 11, bringing the iconic British nameplate back to the international stage with a revolutionary new energy interpretation as an independent brand. This highly anticipated showcase at one of the most influential cross-border investment events highlights FREELANDER's determination to establish itself as a leading global premium NEV brand, starting with the Middle East market.



FREELANDER 8 Showcases at The Peninsula Shanghai

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, presented the brand's vision and development strategy to the distinguished audiences in a closed session. She explained that FREELANDER represents a new chapter in the 12-year partnership between Jaguar Land Rover and Chery. Under the leadership of renowned designer Phil Simmons, FREELANDER Design Hub Director, the brand preserves and evolves the classic British design language into the new energy era.

The FREELANDER 8 embodies the brand's three core product DNA pillars: British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom. It features iconic design elements reshaped for the digital era, including the iconic triangle window that inspired the new brand logo, interlocking headlights carried from the original successful nameplate, and castle-style body design that embodies British design DNA.



FREELANDER 8 - Iconic Triangle Window

Lucia Mao confirmed that FREELANDER will prioritize the Middle East for its international launch, recognizing the region's appreciation for premium vehicles and adventurous lifestyles. The brand is currently finalizing preparations for the brand launch in Abu Dhabi, where it will introduce more details on FREELANDER 8 as well as the brand's footprint in the Middle East, built upon Chery International's decades of dedication and deep-rooted presence in the region.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P chip supporting up to 8 simultaneous screens and equipped with standard L2+ ADAS, Super Intelligent Parking (SIP) as well as the world's first i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) with 9 terrain modes, the vehicle delivers an unparalleled combination of premium, intelligence and all-terrain capability. Built to global five-star safety standards covering ENCAP, CNCAP, ANCAP, Latin NCAP and ASEAN NCAP, it integrates components from world-class suppliers including Bosch, Harman Kardon, Magna, etc.

From a legendary past to an intelligent future, FREELANDER is now accelerating its global journey from China, ready to redefine the premium all-terrain market worldwide.

Vincent CHEN

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/



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