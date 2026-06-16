Defiance Launches SPCU, Delivering 2X Long Exposure to SpaceX in Its First Full Week of Trading

MIAMI, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced the launch of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SpaceX ETF (Cboe: SPCU). SPCU begins trading today at 4am ET and seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, equal to 200% of the daily performance of SpaceX Class A common stock (NASDAQ: SPCX).

SpaceX priced its initial public offering at $135 per share and began trading on the Nasdaq on Friday, June 12, under the ticker SPCX. At that price, the company was valued at approximately $1.77 trillion, which according to reports ranks as the largest U.S. IPO in history by debut market value.

SPCU is purpose-built for active traders seeking magnified, short-term exposure to SpaceX. The Fund obtains its exposure primarily through swap agreements and/or listed options contracts rather than by holding SpaceX shares directly, allowing traders to express a high-conviction, tactical view on SpaceX in a single exchange-listed ticker, without a margin account and without managing options positions.

SPCU joins the Defiance Daily 2X Space ETF (Cboe: SPCL), which established 2X daily leveraged exposure to SpaceX on SpaceX's IPO date. On that date, SPCL's leveraged exposure was tied exclusively to SpaceX, although the Fund will hold other investments in accordance with its investment strategy and prospectus disclosures. SPCU further expands Defiance's lineup of leveraged products linked to SpaceX.

For full fund details, the prospectus, holdings, and performance current to the most recent month-end, visit defianceetfs.com/spcu or call 833.333.9383.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues daily leveraged investment objectives, which means it is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage. The Fund magnifies the performance of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (the “Underlying Security”) and is designed strictly for short-term use. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund’s performance will be the result of compounded daily returns, which is very likely to differ from 200% of the return of SpaceX over the same period. It is possible that investors could lose their entire principal within a single trading day.

An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in SpaceX.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Media Contact: Sylvia Jablonski | info@defianceetfs.com | 833.333.9383

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”).

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value (“NAV”). Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions and bid-ask spreads will reduce returns. A portfolio concentrated in a single theme or industry may be subject to a higher degree of risk. There is no guarantee the Fund’s strategy will be successful, and an investor may lose some or all of their investment.

Leveraged Investment Risk. The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to two times (2X) the performance of its underlying portfolio. The use of leverage magnifies both gains and losses. As a result, the Fund may experience significant losses over short periods of time, including the potential loss of the entire investment within a single trading day. If the Target Portfolio’s market value decreases by more than 50% on a given trading day, the Fund’s investors could lose all of their money. The Fund may also be subject to the following risks:

Daily Reset and Compounding Risk. The Fund is designed to achieve its stated investment objective on a daily basis. Due to the effects of compounding, the Fund’s returns over periods longer than one trading day will likely differ, and may differ significantly, from 200% of the performance of its underlying portfolio for the same period. This effect is more pronounced in volatile markets.

Short-Term Trading Risk. The Fund is intended for short-term trading and is not designed for long-term investment. Investors who hold shares for periods longer than a single trading day may experience returns that are substantially different from the Fund’s stated objective. The Fund requires active monitoring and management.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund has a daily leveraged investment objective, and the Fund’s performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which is very likely to differ from two times (200%) the Target Portfolio’s performance, before fees and expenses. The Fund will lose money if the Target Portfolio’s performance is flat over time, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Target Portfolio’s market value increases over a period longer than a single day. Due to daily rebalancing and the effects of compounding, the volatility of the Target Portfolio may affect the Fund’s return as much as, or more than, the Target Portfolio’s actual return. The impact of compounding will affect each shareholder differently depending on the period of time an investment in the Fund is held and the volatility of the Target Portfolio during that holding period.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund utilizes derivatives, including swap agreements and options contracts, to achieve its investment objective. Derivatives involve risks different from, and potentially greater than, those associated with direct investments in securities. These risks include increased volatility, imperfect correlation, liquidity constraints, valuation complexity, and the potential for losses exceeding the amount initially invested.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk through its use of derivatives. If a counterparty to a swap or other derivative instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations, the Fund may experience losses, delays in recovery, or reduced exposure.

Space Investing Risks. The Fund concentrates its exposure in companies involved in the space economy, including satellite communications, launch services, and space-enabled technologies. Companies involved in the design, manufacture, or launch of spacecraft, launch vehicles, or related systems face significant risks associated with launch failures, deployment malfunctions, mission delays, and cost overruns; space launches are inherently complex and costly, and failures may result in total loss of spacecraft or payloads, substantial financial losses, reputational harm, and increased regulatory scrutiny. Space-related businesses often rely on advanced, emerging, or unproven technologies and may be adversely affected by rapid technological change, engineering challenges, or competitors’ development of superior or lower-cost technologies. The space industry is subject to extensive domestic and international regulation, including licensing requirements, export controls, national security restrictions, environmental regulation, and orbital debris mitigation standards; changes in laws or regulatory interpretations may increase compliance costs, delay operations, or limit deployment of space-based systems. Many space-focused companies depend on governmental or quasi-governmental customers and contracts, and reductions in government budgets, policy changes, or contract terminations could materially affect revenues. Space-based operations are exposed to risks from orbital debris, collisions, congestion in Earth’s orbits, and space weather, any of which may damage satellites or spacecraft and result in service disruptions or complete mission failure. Many space-focused companies may have limited operating histories, depend on a narrow set of products or services, or rely on a small number of customers or missions. The Fund may have exposure to foreign issuers, including through ADRs, which can involve political instability, geopolitical tensions, trade restrictions, sanctions, and currency fluctuations that may disrupt supply chains or impair cross-border collaboration. When the Adviser determines there are insufficient Space Companies to meet the Fund’s investment criteria, the Fund may obtain exposure to secondary space technology companies that support or enable space-related activities, which may be less directly exposed to the growth of the space economy and may be more sensitive to broader industry or market risks. The space industry is emerging and may experience higher volatility and uncertainty than more established industries.

Industry Concentration Risk. Because the Fund focuses on a specific theme and industry group, it may be more susceptible to adverse developments affecting that sector than a broadly diversified fund. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest 25% or more of its total assets) its investment exposure to companies in the space industry and in industries that develop, deploy, or operate space-related technologies and services.

IPO, SPAC, and De-SPAC Risk. The Fund may invest, including indirectly via derivative instruments, in securities of companies that have recently completed initial public offerings (“IPOs”), special purpose acquisition companies (“SPACs”), or companies that have become publicly traded through business combinations involving SPACs (“de-SPAC transactions”). These securities may be less seasoned, lack a meaningful trading history, have limited public information and research coverage, and involve risks similar to those of venture capital or other private equity investments. Their prices may be volatile, subject to speculative trading, and susceptible to rapid and substantial declines in value. SPACs are shell or blank check companies that raise capital in an IPO for the purpose of completing a business combination with a private operating company; there is no guarantee that a SPAC will complete a business combination or that any completed transaction will be successful. Conflicts of interest may arise among a SPAC’s sponsors, affiliates, officers, directors, or promoters and unaffiliated security holders.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. Whether the Fund will be successful in using swap agreements to achieve its investment goal depends on the ability of the Adviser to structure such swap agreements in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and to identify counterparties for those swap agreements.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as non-diversified, which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers. As a result, the Fund’s performance may be more volatile and more sensitive to the performance of individual holdings.

Equity Securities Risk. Investments in equity securities are subject to market risk, including the potential for significant price fluctuations due to company-specific events, broader market conditions, economic developments, and changes in investor sentiment.

Foreign and ADR Risk. To the extent the Fund has exposure to foreign issuers or American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), it may be subject to additional risks, including currency fluctuations, political and economic instability, differing regulatory standards, and reduced liquidity.

Small- and Mid-Capitalization Risk. The Fund may invest in small- and mid-cap companies, which may be more volatile, less liquid, and more sensitive to economic changes than larger companies.

Liquidity Risk. In certain market conditions, the Fund’s investments or derivative instruments may become less liquid, making it difficult to adjust exposure or achieve the desired investment objective. Reduced liquidity may also lead to wider bid-ask spreads for Fund shares.

Rebalancing Risk. The Fund seeks to rebalance its exposure daily to maintain its target leverage. If the Fund is unable to rebalance effectively due to market disruptions, liquidity constraints, or operational issues, its exposure may deviate from its intended objective.

Tracking and Correlation Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation to 200% of the daily performance of its underlying portfolio. Market volatility, fees, transaction costs, and derivative pricing may cause performance to deviate from expectations.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund’s strategy involves frequent trading and daily rebalancing, which may result in high portfolio turnover, increased transaction costs, and potentially higher taxable distributions.

Tax Risk. The Fund intends to qualify for favorable tax treatment as a regulated investment company (RIC), but there is no guarantee it will do so. Distributions may be taxable as ordinary income, capital gains, or a combination of both.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is recently organized and has limited operating history. As a result, there is limited performance history for investors to evaluate.

Market and Economic Risk. The value of the Fund’s investments may decline due to general market conditions, economic trends, geopolitical events, interest rate changes, inflation, or other external factors beyond the control of the Fund.

Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/623c9438-6e10-4373-bc05-a6ae8c312daf