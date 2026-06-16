MemeToro Announces Roadmap Expansion as Presale Surpasses $44,100 Milestone

ZURICH, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeToro has announced an expanded ecosystem development roadmap designed to support the next phase of growth for its AI-powered crypto platform. The updated roadmap introduces several upcoming initiatives, including continued expansion of its prediction market infrastructure, development of a dedicated MemeToro blockchain, integrated swap functionality, affiliate system enhancements, and additional ecosystem participation features.





The roadmap update comes as the project approaches a new presale milestone and continues development efforts focused on AI-assisted market participation and social finance applications.

MemeToro Expands Prediction Market Infrastructure

A key component of the newly outlined roadmap is the continued expansion of MemeToro's prediction market ecosystem. The platform is designed to allow users to participate in markets covering cryptocurrency trends, sports events, macroeconomic developments, and internet culture narratives using either $MT or USDC.

The expansion reflects the project's broader strategy of increasing participation-focused utility across the ecosystem while introducing additional market categories and engagement opportunities for users.

Planned Blockchain Development Added to Roadmap

As part of the latest roadmap announcement, MemeToro has also highlighted plans for a dedicated blockchain designed to support AI-assisted meme trading, social finance participation, and ecosystem scalability.

The proposed blockchain initiative is intended to complement existing platform infrastructure while providing a foundation for future ecosystem growth and expanded user participation.

Additional Ecosystem Features Scheduled for Rollout

The updated roadmap also includes plans for integrated swap functionality, expanded affiliate infrastructure, staking participation features, and broader ecosystem access mechanisms.

These initiatives are intended to strengthen platform utility while supporting future development phases across the MemeToro ecosystem.

AI Systems Continue to Support Market Participation

Alongside its roadmap expansion, MemeToro continues developing AI-powered systems designed to analyze meme momentum, social engagement trends, trading sentiment, and emerging online narratives across crypto communities.

The objective is to provide users with additional market insights while supporting participation across the broader ecosystem.

Presale Progress Marks Upcoming Development Milestone

The project's Stage 2 presale remains active at $0.00139, with the next pricing phase scheduled to increase to $0.00154 during Stage 3.

According to project data, MemeToro has raised more than $44,100 and reached 56.76% of its current funding target.

The $MT token continues to serve as the ecosystem's utility layer, supporting prediction market participation, staking activities, affiliate incentives, and broader platform engagement. The project also advertises staking rewards of up to 35% APR for eligible participants.

As development of the newly announced roadmap initiatives progresses, MemeToro's next phase will focus on expanding ecosystem functionality, increasing participation opportunities, and advancing infrastructure designed to support future growth objectives.

More Information on MemeToro ($MT) Presale Here:

Website: https://memetoro.com/

X: https://x.com/memetoro_mt

Telegram: https://t.me/memetoro_mt

Media Contact:

Contact person: Joseph Morgan

Company name: MemeToro AI Labs

Website: MemeToro.com

Email: info@memetoro.com

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