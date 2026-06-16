Vacation Hangover: The Financial Stress Travelers Feel After the Trip

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Weekend getaways and cross-country trips are supposed to offer a break from daily routines and financial stress. Yet for many travelers, the return home comes with an uncomfortable reality: the trip cost far more than expected. From luxurious dinners and spontaneous excursions to airport snacks and daily coffees, vacation spending is becoming increasingly difficult to control in an era of rising prices and experience-driven travel.

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According to a survey conducted by TopCashback, a cash back site serving more than 20 million members worldwide to help people save as much money as possible on everyday spending, overspending while traveling is now the norm rather than the exception. Nearly 94% of respondents said they have spent more on vacation than originally planned, with more than 65% reporting they typically overspend by at least $250.

“Vacations should create memories, not money stress,” said Elisabella Ricca, personal finance and consumer analyst at TopCashback . “Giving yourself a spending plan before you travel can make it easier to enjoy the experience in the moment and avoid feeling guilty about the cost afterward.”

These findings reflect a growing disconnect between travel budgets and actual spending as vacationers navigate higher costs and pressure to make their trips feel worthwhile.

Inflation’s Impact On Travel Behaviors

Airfare, hotel rates, dining and entertainment costs are all climbing, forcing many households to rethink how often they take trips and what those trips look like. In fact, nearly 78% of respondents said rising travel costs have changed the way they vacation. Meanwhile, nearly 83% said they’re traveling less often altogether due to rising costs.

Travelers are Turning to Financing

These changing behaviors may also explain why financing vacations is becoming more common. The survey found 67% of respondents have used credit cards, financing plans or “buy now, pay later” services to pay for a vacation. While these tools can help make trips more accessible in the short term, they may also extend the financial impact of a vacation long after travelers return home.

Financial Stress After the Fun

For some travelers, that long-term effect is already being felt. More than 58% of survey respondents said they feel guilty at least sometimes about how much they spend on vacation, a feeling that often emerges after returning home and assessing purchases that seemed easier to justify while away from normal routines.

Small Purchases are Adding Up to Big Overspending

Vacation overspending rarely happens through one large purchase alone. Instead, smaller expenses accumulate steadily throughout the trip. For example, 53% of respondents said they’re most likely to spend more on coffee or drinks while traveling than they would at home, and another 53% said snacks are the common overspending culprit. These purchases may seem insignificant individually, but multiple small transactions each day can quickly add up.

Experiences Outweigh Luxury When Justifying Expenses

Even as travelers look for ways to cut costs, most remain willing to spend on experiences they view as meaningful. The survey found the top vacation splurges respondents are most likely to justify are fancy dinners (56%) and excursions or tours (48%). This suggests travelers are placing greater value on memorable moments rather than luxury, such as high-end accommodations.

Careful planning isn’t enough for most travelers to stay within a budget, as 59% of respondents said they set a vacation budget beforehand, signaling that overspending is often less about a lack of preparation and more about the realities of modern travel costs.

Nearly 90% of survey respondents said earning cash back or rewards on travel purchases would influence their spending decisions at least slightly. As people look for a better way to manage expenses and offset costs, many are turning to programs such as TopCashback, which offers travel-related cash back on airfare and last-minute flights, vacation packages, hotels and lodging, transportation and parking, car rentals, travel insurance, cruises, resorts and more.

To learn how cash back programs could help you stay within your next vacation budget, visit topcashback.com .

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

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